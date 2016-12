It is twenty seven weeks since the last report of two deaths from the Ebola virus in the north of Sierra Leone, and 124 days since Sierra Leone, for the second time was declared Ebola free on the 17th March 2016.

But tens of thousands of people, believed to have recovered from the virus in the country, continue to suffer multiple morbidities, and are still struggling to access financial, health and social care support.

Risk of another outbreak has subsided. Total dead in the last 429 days is 52, whilst total dead in the last 539 days stands at 708. Total cumulative deaths since May 2014 - when official counting began is 3,591.

Total cumulative cases since May 2014 is 8,706. All 104 cases recorded in Sierra Leone since the 19th May 2015, were found along the Freetown - Northern Ebola axis.

Cumulative cases found in Kailahun stands at 565, and 629 days of zero new cases; Kenema 503 cases, and 520 days without any cases; Kono 253 - no new cases in the last 517 days; Bombali 1,050 - and 316 days without any new cases; Kambia 259 - and 319 days without a new case; Koinadugu 109 - no new cases in the last 454 days; Port Loko 1,484 and zero new cases in the last 376 days.

Tonkolili 459 and no new cases in the last 178 days; Bo 314 - no new cases in the last 558 days; Bonthe 5 - no new cases in the last 584 days; Moyamba 209 - no new cases in the last 496 days; Pujehun 31 - no new cases in the last 605 days; Freetown 3,463 and Zero new cases in the last 352 days. No new cases found in the rural areas of the capital in the last 455 days.

The north - in particular Tonkolili, Kambia, Port Loko, Bombali, the capital Freetown and all border communities with Guinea and Liberia must remain on alert. Southern districts have shown exemplary standards in the fight against Ebola. The risk of another outbreak has subsided, but Sierra Leone must remain vigilant.