Yumkella met SLPP members and executives at party office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 August 2015

There are reports from Freetown of riot police trying to quell the serious violence that erupted this lunchtime outside the offices of the opposition SLPP in Freetown. (Photo: Yumkella arriving at SLPP offices).

It is understood that heavily armed police are trying to disperse a gang of riotous youths that are trying to disrupt a meeting that is taking place between Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and senior members of the SLPP, including party chairman chief Somano Kapen.

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella had few months ago complained of being denied entry into the party offices by some party supporters, who it seems are refusing to accept his legitimate and civil rights as a member of the party.

Last week Yumkella attempted to prevent any refusal of entry into the building by officially requesting to meet with the party executives at the party offices today 24th August. His request was warmly accepted by the chairman on behalf of the executives. (Photo: Yumkella and SLPP chairman today at SLPP office).

But it seems certain faction or factions within the party are hell bent on trying to prevent Yumkella from contesting the forthcoming party election of its candidate for the 2018 presidential election.

Dr. Yumkella finally returned home last weekend after working at the UN for almost twenty years.

As we go to press the Sierra Leone Telegraph has been informed that Dr. Yumkella is still inside the building meeting party executives. But he is safe and well.

The party’s national secretary general Sulaiman Banja Tejan Sie who is currently in London, spoke with the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph. (Photo: Mrs Yumkella with senior women party leaders).

Tejan Sie strongly condemns the violent and riotous behaviour of a handful of people whose aim he said is to destroy the peaceful reputation and good image of the SLPP. (Photo: Yumkella meeting youths of the SLPP at party office).

The Sierra Leone Telegraph has learnt that the meeting between Kandeh and the executives was warm and cordial.

Yumkella is now meeting ordinary rank and file members of the SLPP at the party office.

We will bring you more later.

