Would we ever know what started the Ebola outbreak in West Africa?
Dennis Kabatto
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 April 2016
Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, the Sierra Leonean award-winning journalist, author, chair of the African Socialist Movement of Sierra Leone and human rights advocate, arrived in New York City late Wednesday to begin a two-month book tour in the United States of America.
Mr. Bah said the aim of the tour is to promote his latest book, title: “The Ebola Outbreak in West Africa: Corporate Gangsters, Multinationals & Rogue Politricksters”.
“I am hoping to build world opinion in favor of an independent investigation into the real causes of the outbreak and how we lost thousands of families and friends,” Mr. Bah said.
He said his book “challenges the western narrative that the outbreak began in a remote village in Meliandou, Guinea, through zoonotic causes.”
Though international news reports pinpointed a two year old Guinean boy who died on December 6, 2013 as Ebola’s Patient Zero, scientists and researchers have acknowledged that they don’t exactly know how the child caught the virus.
But Mr. Bah said he strongly believes the origin of the outbreak can be “located in Sierra Leone both in terms of place and time.”
He argues the western media coverage was motivated by one objective, “to cover-up the actual chain of events that caused the outbreak and to exonerate the role of international actors and the local elites from responsibility for the disaster.
Some political observers, including Pan African leader and Professor Francis Boyle, a noted scholar of bio-warfare and international law at the University of Illinois, have theorized that the Ebola virus is a bio-weapon manufactured in laboratories in Africa by western governments.
He insinuated the book’s subtitle “Corporate Gangsters, Multinationals & Rogue Politricksters” captures the central focus of the book, identifying the role of international forces in alliance with local elites in creating the conditions for the outbreak, and using the disaster and wreckage to fulfill material and political objectives, nationally and internationally. (Photo: Bah)
This new book on the causes and origin of the Ebola Outbreak in West Africa, illustrates how the unchallenged narrative of western media distorted the facts of the Ebola crises.
This distortion according to the author is “a continuation of a colonial legacy of multinational corporate exploitation, political corruption and western dehumanization of the African”.
A damning report released by Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce, Auditor General of Sierra Leone on the management of Ebola funds, implicated the Sierra Leone government and officials in the ministry of health in embezzling 30 percent of the US $19 million the Sierra Leone government spent between May – October 2014 to tackle the Ebola epidemic, London based Africa Research Institute reported. (Photo: President Koroma).
On Sunday, April 10, Mr. Bah will discuss The Impact of Ebola Epidemic in West Africa: Corporate Gangsters, Multinationals & Rogue Politricksters"
Let us continue to raise awareness about corrupt politicians and rogue corporations doing business in Sierra Leone. We must also request for an independent investigation into the causes of the outbreak. It will be foolish not to.
SENESIE JUNIOR BOIMA: Now that same-sex marriage has been allowed as a way of life in America by the Supreme Court under President Barack Obama, can you then blame Kenyans as being part of this ungodly mess? I am asking because you said:
“This shows the hidden lack of patriotism of Bah of being born in Sierra Leone and his pride of his ancestors home of Guinea.”
Please, why not simply debate on the Ebola issue and stop jetting in something inimical to good conversation. Would you have said this of the Late President Tejan Kabbah, who was a Madingo originally from Guinea without being tribalistic? Let me know.
Well, Ahmed Tejan Kabba’s parents, that is Mum and Dad, were Mende and Mandinka, respectively. These two people are branches of the Mande nation of West Africa.
And, just to let you know, Ahmed Tejan Kabba was born in the south-east of Sierra Leone. I know this to be a fact.
Ah! This was another Russian take on the matter.
Bio-warfare agencies approach “SIMPLE PEOPLE” with an offer to fund the regeneration or modernisation of a local hospital. Of course, whilst the locals are celebrating “SHIP CAM”, the “GREEKS BEARING GOOD GIFTS” are getting on with the business of RESEARCH. Hmm?
Ever wondered why all the 5+1 nations have an antidote to EBOLA but there has never been an “OUTBREAK” in their homelands? And by the way, pharmaceutical companies are not charitable/altruistic concerns.
Again, do your research. CUI BONO? Then, FOLLOW THE MONEY!
Well done Mr Bah!
Mr. Bah has provoked an investigation of interest that I have been working on for the past two years, in my book “LIVING IN A WRETCHEDLY RICH COUNTRY (The Ebola State of Sierra Leone) awaiting publication very soon.
I tried very hard to find out about the politics of Ebola and everything came to point at President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, President Lansana Konteh of Guinea and President Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.
These three presidents, still have explanations to provide for the source of Ebola. And until they do so soon, the Mano River Union countries will never be safe and protected.
Well done Mr. Bah, you are embarking on a very important mission. My only advise to is to be very careful for your life.
First of all I want to condemn the statement of Bah, that the Ebola virus actually originated from Sierra Leone instead of Guinea as scientifically proven by WHO and Medicine Sans Frontier.
This shows the hidden lack of patriotism of Bah of being born in Sierra Leone and his pride of his ancestors home of Guinea. He sprinkled his lies and hypocrisy with corporate and biological warfare, despite the evidence-based practices and scientific-pathological evidence OF THE EBOLA EPIDEMICS IN SIERRA LEONE, LIBERIA AND GUINEA.
‘Please be honest to yourself. No man is an Island no man stand alone’. by the Joseph Hills of Jamaica to you Mr Bah as my last words of ADVICE
The Russians declared the EBOLA outbreak as “artificial”! Besides, EBOLA is listed as a a biological weapon of war. Hmm?
Its simple!
QUI BONO? WHO BENEFITS? In other words, follow the money!!!