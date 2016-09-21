Sierra Leone presidential hopeful Yumkella departs Freetown for University of Oxford

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 September 2016

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, former UN Under-Secretary-General has arrived in the UK in advance of a working visit to the University of Oxford.

While in Oxford, the distinguished development economist and global energy access advocate will deliver a lecture on ‘the role of the international oil companies in achieving universal access to energy in developing countries’.

Yumkella will speak at St. Catherine’s College as part of the Thirty-Eight Oxford Energy Seminar series.

Dr. Yumkella was recently a keynote speaker at the prestigious MIT Energy Week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Yumkella is widely credited for creating and leading the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) partnership that is working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 7, as part of the new 2015 Development agenda.

The empowerment of women is a priority for the KKY Movement, especially with regards to the economic, political and social development of Sierra Leone.

The KKYM Women’s Group in the UK will be hosting a social event in London in honour of Dr & Mrs Yumkella, on Saturday, 24 September 2016, at the Denmark Hill Community Centre, Blanchedowne Road, London SE5 8HL.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Pinterest

Facebook



