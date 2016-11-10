Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate parliament

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 November 2016

Dear Commissioner Ady Macauley

I’m writing on behalf of the Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI), to respectfully request that the Anti-Corruption Commission Sierra Leone (ACC-SL) begin an investigation into the Sierra Leone Parliament, for some potentially illegal practices and misappropriation of public and donors fund.

As a fully registered Sierra Leonean Civil Society Organisation, we are empowered to make this request pursuant to section 79 of the Anti-corruption Act of 2008, which states that the ACC should cultivate a sense of nationalism and patriotism, so that loyalty to the State shall override sectional, ethnic, tribal or other loyalties, protect and preserve public property and prevent the misappropriation of and squandering of funds belonging to the Government, local authorities or public corporations.

We in CHRDI regard the ongoing efforts made by the ACC in fighting corruption as laudable and we owe a sense of duty to Sierra Leone to assist the ACC, so that it can strengthen the application of anti-corruption laws and policies, and enhance the weak capacities of the major institutions in charge of fighting corruption.

We believe these are the key drivers of our failure to develop as a nation, to function properly and be accountable. Mr. Commissioner Macauley, we would like to take this opportunity to bring the following to your notice.

Sir, between, 2011 and 2016, funding was provided to Parliament by the following donor organisations, and we think little has been reported on how they were expended:

Africa Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) Project. Capacity building for the Parliament of Sierra Leone (National Parliaments and Parliamentary Institutions). Project start date: 2012; Project end date: 2016. Project Amount: $2, 000, 000 (two million US dollars).

UNDP Support to Sierra Leone Parliament. Funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the country consolidated fund account.Project start date: 1 January 2008; Project end date: 31 December 2016. Project amount: $1,692,603 (one million, six hundred and ninety-two thousand, six hundred and three US Dollars) for 2011 to 2015.

We are also aware that a total amount of LE 41,683,667,028 (almost Forty Two Billion Leones) was received by Members of Parliament between 2011 and 2016 for Community facilitation and community development, and no proper account has been given as to how those funds were utilised.

We think it is important that the Commission looks into the utilisation of these funds, as we believe there is evidence of alleged misappropriation of government and donor funds and other breaches of relevant laws. (Photo: Ruling APC party majority leader in parliament – Ibrahim Bundu).

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is a rights-based social policy advocacy organisation.

We Draw attention to the responsibility of duty-bearers to uphold human rights, and seek to support rights-holders to claim their rights.

CHRDI is in Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and accredited to many UN Agencies.

I extend my thanks in anticipation of your valued co-operation and assistance in this matter.

Yours faithfully,

Abdul M Fatoma

Chief Executive – CHRDI

COPY: UNDP, DFID, Irish Aid, GTZ

