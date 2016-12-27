Are these the top one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 December 2016

Every year as the world says goodbye to the end of the year and welcomes the new, after Santa Claus has come and gone, it seems some people’s brain go into overdrive, as they struggle to reconcile reality from fiction.

It is also a time of the year when countries and organisations recognise people that have made a difference to society.

But how do you go about compiling a credible list of those that are believed to have truly influenced the lives of people in society, without causing controversy? What criteria informs such judgement?

In Sierra Leone, an organisation calling itself ‘Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone’ has published a controversial list of people it believes have influenced the lives of Sierra Leoneans in 2016.

The list raises the question as to the definition of ‘influential’, and the difference between influential and popularity.

Sad – but true, that RUF rebel leader was both popular and influential, for all the wrong reasons one can think of. But would he have made it to this list of Sierra Leone’s top one hundred influential people of 2016?

Several of the personalities on the list have been called into question. Many Sierra Leoneans believe that some are at best untrustworthy and dishonourable; and at worse – damn right corrupt, as well as directly responsible for the catastrophic and deplorable social and economic conditions that the country now faces.

But in its own defence, this is what Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone says about their list of the one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016:

Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone, the local affiliate of Ecomedia Media Corporation, Inc. based in New York City, USA, and the Africa Media Corporation, Inc., are, in collaboration with the other partners across Sierra Leone and in the Diaspora, publishing their inaugural list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016.

This year’s list is part of the awards banquet organised in honour of the top 100 men and women on Friday, 9th December at the Bintumani Hotel in Aberdeen, Freetown.

The ‘Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans’ is an annual exhilarating list. Also known as “The Ovation100” or “Who-is-Who in Sierra Leone”, it is an annual listing and distinguished recognition of the top 100 most influential Sierra Leoneans from the huge pool of eligible “top-listers” the country has to offer.

The Top 100 honourees are from diverse backgrounds, including public service, entertainment, politics, media, business, sports, civil society, academia, and the professions, from across the country and in the Diaspora.

An initiative pioneered in 2013 in New York City, and first published in the Sierra Ovation magazine, the idea behind listing the most powerful or influential Sierra Leoneans is non-political and non-commercial.

According to Peter SaSellu, “we first published the ‘50 Most Powerful Sierra Leonean’ list in 2013. Along the line, we thought wise that 50 is very limited compared to the population and the diverse sectors and arenas in our society. The first ranking featured people like Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, by then he was chief executive officer (CEO) of the Energy for All Initiative, an initiative of the United Nations.”

“The Ovation100 is a voluntary initiative. It’s non-political and non-commercial. You don’t have to be a politician or a top business figure before you can be listed or recognised. We conduct an intensive research in all spheres of society, including the media, and by asking people through surveys, among other methods. Also, you don’t have to be a very popular person to be included.

“In fact, we go deeper to look for those creating meaningful impacts in society and who chose to lay low profile at the same time. We talk to people that know them, including their friends and colleagues, before we finally decide on an individual to be among the top 100,” says Peter.

The top 100 honourees for the year 2016 were recognised at a banquet dinner organised in their honour.

The Sierra Ovation Awards are established to recognize these influential, outstanding and trend-setting men and women who are dedicated to excellence and contributing to the political, social and economic development of Sierra Leone.

The finalists and winners celebrated their achievements with their friends, colleagues, teams, clients and the public at the prestigious awards ceremony held in December.

The top 100 outstanding men and women received a standing ovation from high profile personalities, senior executives and dignitaries, and the media. The awards and recognition were presented during the end of year black tie banquet dinner and red carpet reception at the Bintumani Hotel on December 9, 2016.

“We believe being named an Ovation Awards Finalist is a huge honour and worth celebrating, and as such, we respectfully required that all honourees attend to receive this recognition,” says Kadijatu Koroma, Associate Coordinator of the Sierra Ovation Awards 2016.

What is influence and how do you measure it? It will always be hard to agree on a common understanding and meaning of influence. Understandably, this always generates wide debate. How do we determine these people’s influence?

And why it matters that we assemble this list, you may ask. One yardstick we used was to emphasise that influence is not about popularity and popularity is not always influence. The influencer’s impact on public, social and political discourse, however, is what largely helps us determine their influence.

Over the next few pages, you will find a breadth and wealth of Sierra Leoneans of all ages, both men and women, from all works of life both across the country and in Diaspora, whose actions and reach, we have determined, significantly impacted and realigned the country’s landscape in their fields of endeavour. They contributed in redefining the Sierra Leonean narrative in 2016 and we feel they will play a big role in 2017 – hopefully, for Sierra Leone’s good.

This is the list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016:

No Name Current Position/Affiliation Category of Recognition 1. Omaru Fofana Journalist Media 2. Kelvin Lewis Managing Editor Awoko Newspaper Business/Media 3. Mohamed K. Mansaray Chairman and Leader Alliance Democratic Party Politics 4. Mohamed Bangura Honourable Minister Ministry of Information and Communications Public Service 5. Madam Haja I. Kallay-Kamara Commissioner General National Revenue Authority Public Service 6 Mohamed Sillah Executive Director Actionaid Sierra Leone Civil Society 7. George T. Cole Managing Director Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Ltd. Business 8 Francis Alieu Munu Inspector General Sierra Leone Police Public Service 9 Moses Sesay Chairman Sierra Leone Port Authority Public Service 10 Amb. Allieu Ibrahim Kanu Chairman Independent Media Commission Public Service 11 Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai Managing Partner Abdulai & Associates, Luawa Chambers, and Executive Director, Society for Democratic Initiatives Civil Society/Professions 12 Adama Sillah News Anchor Star Television Media Personality 13 Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma President Republic of Sierra Leone Public Service/Politics 14 Hon. Sheku Badara Bashiru Dumbuya Speaker of Parliament Parliament of Sierra Leone Politics 15 Hon. Chernor R. M. Bah Deputy Speaker Parliament of Sierra Leone Politics 16 Hon. Ibrahim R. Bundu Majority Leader of Parliament Parliament of Sierra Leone Politics 17 Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai Minority Leader of Parliament Parliament of Sierra Leone Politics 18 Brima Bangura Chief Executive Officer National Public Procurement Authority Public Service 19 Mamaja Jalloh (DJ Base) Station Manager AYV Radio Media 20 Ibrahim Habre Kamara (Sarah De Great) Comedian/Artist Arts/Culture 21 Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles Executive Director Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone Professions/Public Service 22 Dr. Victor Salifu Suma General Manager AYV Group of Companies Business/Media 23 Lt. General John Milton Chief of Defence Staff Rep. of Sierra Leone Armed Forces Public Service 24 Ibrahim Tommy Executive Director Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law Civil Society 25 Alhaji Dr. Alpha Kanu Former Minister, and current Special Adviser to the President Politics/Public Service 26 Hawa Sally Samai Chief Executive Officer Advocacy Movement Network Civil Society 27 Amb. Dr. Victor B. Foh Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Public Service/Politics 28 Franklyn Bode Gibson Mayor Freetown City Council Politics/Public Service 29 Joseph Sedu Mans Director General National Social Security and Insurance Trust Public Service 30 Issa B. M. Kamara Deputy Executive Editor Standard Times Newspaper Media 31 Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara Minister of Justice and Attorney General Ministry of Justice Public Service 32 John Bonoh Sisay Immediate Past Chief Executive Officer Sierra Rutile (SL) Ltd. Business 33 John D. N. Okrafo-Smart Managing Director/CEO Rokel Commercial Bank Ltd. Business/Public Service 34 Diana Finda Konomanyi Honourable Minister Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and Environment Public Service 35 Alpha Kholifa Koroma Chief Immigration Officer Immigration Department Public Service 36 Hon. Minkailu Mansaray Honourable Minister Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources Public Service 37 Major (Rtd.) Alfred Palo Conteh Executive Director Ministry of the Internal Affairs Public Service 38 Mohamed Sillah Executive Director Actionaid Sierra Leone Wilberforce, Freetown Civil Society 39 Ibrahim Babatunde Sesay Proprietor/Managing Editor Satellite Newspaper Media 40 Buffy B. Bailor Chairman, West Africa Holdings (SL) Ltd. Managing Partner, B & C Services Consulting President, Institute of Chartered Accountants Business/Professions 41 Momoh Kemoh Konte Chairman National Telecommunications Commission Public Service 42 Centus O. Macauley Managing Partner Macauley, Bangura & CO. Professions 43 David O. Carew Managing Partner Leone Consultants Professions/Business 44 Philip Neville Managing Director/CEO, Media One Centre Executive Editor, Standard Times Newspaper Media/Business 45 Mohamed Gento Kamara Chief Executive Officer/MD Gento Group of Companies Business 46 Idrissa Kamara Managing Director/CEO Standard Chartered Bank (SL) Limited Business 47 Alhaji Wurroh Jalloh Executive Director Sierra Leone Maritime Administration Public Service 48 Abu B. Bangura General Manager Sierra Leone Ports Authority Public Service 49 Samuel Bangura Director General Sierra Leone Water Company Public Service 50 Brima Bangura Director General/CEO National Public Procurement Authority Public Service 51 Ady Macauley Commissioner Anti-Corruption Commission Public Service/Professions 52 Kelvin Lewis Managing Editor Awoko Newspaper Media 53 Dr. Christiana Thorpe Deputy Minister Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Public Service 54 Lara Taylor-Pearce Auditor General Audit Sierra Leone Public Service 55 John D. Okrafo-Smart Managing Director/CEO Rokel Commercial Bank Limited Business/Public Service 56 Dr. Julius Spencer Managing Director/CEO Premier Media Group Ltd. Proprietor/Publisher, Premier Newspaper Business/Media 57 Hasiatu Jalloh-Agbaje Managing Director/CEO First International Bank (SL) Limited Business 58 Elizabeth Mans Honourable Minister Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources Public Service 59 James Sanpha Koroma Managing Director/CEO Union Trust Bank Limited Business 60 Anthony Navo, Jnr. Group Chief Executive Officer AYV Group of Companies Business/Media 61 Dr. Kaifala Marah Governor Bank of Sierra Leone Public Service 62 Edward Sesay Chief Executive Officer Sierra Leone Telecommunication Co. Ltd. Business/Public Service 63 Hon. Marie Jalloh Deputy Minister Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Public Service 64 Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara Hourable Minister Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Public Service 65 Prof. Monty Jones Honourable Minister Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Public Service 66 Dr. Sarah F. Bendu Executive Director Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Public Service 67 Haja Kallay-Kamara Commissioner General National Revenue Authority Public Service 68 Alhaji Dr. Kaneh Yumkella Former Director General, UNIDO Current Aspiring Flag Bearer, SLPP Politician 69 Alie Badara Mansaray Commissioner National Commission for Social Action Public Service 70 Amb. Allieu I. Kanu Executive Chairman Independent Media Commission Public Service 71 Momodu Maligi Honourable Minister Ministry of Water Resources Public Service 72 Alpha Kholifa Koroma Chief Immigration Officer Immigration Department Public Service 73 Isha Johansen President Sierra Leone Football Association Sports/Society 74 Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. Managing Partner Kaifala, Conteh & Co. Professions 75 Emmerson Bockarie Musician and Activist Arts/Culture 76 Rhoda NSufian Kargbo-Nuni President, Sierra Leone Bar Association Professions/Civil Society 77 Hon. Justice Vivian M. Solomon Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions 78 Professor Emeritus Kosonike Koso-Thomas Chairman Tertiary Education Commission Public Service 79 Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh Secretary-General All people’s Congress Politics 80 Nannette Thomas Honorable Minister Ministry of Public and Political Affairs Public Service 81 Frederick Dapaye Peters (Music) Musician/Artist Arts/Culture 82 Haddijatou Jallow Executive Chairman Environment Protection Agency Public Service 83 Dr. David Tam-Baryoh Media Practitioner, and Head Citizen Radio Media/Society 84 Lucy-Ann Ganda Head of Television Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation Media Personality 85 Dr. Ernest Surrur Secretary to the Cabinet, and Head of the Civil Service Public Service 86 Mohamed N’fah-Alie Conteh Chairman and Commissioner National Electoral Commission Public Service 87 Hon. Claud D. M. Kamanda Member of Parliament Parliament of Sierra Leone Politics 88 Abdul M. Fatoma Chief Executive Officer Campaign for Human Rights and Democracy International Civil Society 89 Amb. Alimamy P. Koroma Immediate Past Ambassador to China Sierra Leone Embassy in Beijing Politics/Public Service 90 Bishop Frederick Abu Sidique Koroma General Overseer Flaming Evangelical Ministries Religion/Society 91 Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio Politician, and Aspiring Flag Bearer Sierra Leone People’s Party Politics 92 Chief Somano Kapen Chairperson Sierra Leone People’s Party Politics 93 Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura Immediate Past Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflicts Politician and social activist 94 Dr. Brima Kargbo Former Head of the National AIDS Secretariat, and current Chief Medical Officer Ministry of Health and Sanitation Public Service 95 Mohamed Kallon Retired Professional Footballer Sports/Philanthropy 96 Patrick Omolade Hamilton Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service / Professions 97 Vivian Margaret Solomon Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions 98 Nicholas Browne-Marke Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions 99 Emmanuel Ekundayo Robert Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions 100 Hon. Abdulai Charm Chief Justice Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions

