Are these the top one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 December 2016 

Every year as the world says goodbye to the end of the year and welcomes the new, after Santa Claus has come and gone, it seems some people’s brain go into overdrive, as they struggle to reconcile reality from fiction.

It is also a time of the year when countries and organisations recognise people that have made a difference to society.

But how do you go about compiling a credible list of those that are believed to have truly influenced the lives of people in society, without causing controversy? What criteria informs such judgement?

In Sierra Leone, an organisation calling itself ‘Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone’ has published a controversial list of people it believes have influenced the lives of Sierra Leoneans in 2016.

The list raises the question as to the definition of ‘influential’, and the difference between influential and popularity.

Sad – but true, that RUF rebel leader was both popular and influential, for all the wrong reasons one can think of. But would he have made it to this list of Sierra Leone’s top one hundred influential people of 2016?

Several of the personalities on the list have been called into question. Many Sierra Leoneans believe that some are at best untrustworthy and dishonourable; and at worse – damn right corrupt, as well as directly responsible for the catastrophic and deplorable social and economic conditions that the country now faces.

But in its own defence, this is what Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone says about their list of the one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016:

Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone, the local affiliate of Ecomedia Media Corporation, Inc. based in New York City, USA, and the Africa Media Corporation, Inc., are, in collaboration with the other partners across Sierra Leone and in the Diaspora, publishing their inaugural list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016.

This year’s list is part of the awards banquet organised in honour of the top 100 men and women on Friday, 9th December at the Bintumani Hotel in Aberdeen, Freetown.

The ‘Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans’ is an annual exhilarating list. Also known as “The Ovation100” or “Who-is-Who in Sierra Leone”, it is an annual listing and distinguished recognition of the top 100 most influential Sierra Leoneans from the huge pool of eligible “top-listers” the country has to offer.

The Top 100 honourees are from diverse backgrounds, including public service, entertainment, politics, media, business, sports, civil society, academia, and the professions, from across the country and in the Diaspora.

An initiative pioneered in 2013 in New York City, and first published in the Sierra Ovation magazine, the idea behind listing the most powerful or influential Sierra Leoneans is non-political and non-commercial.

According to Peter SaSellu, “we first published the ‘50 Most Powerful Sierra Leonean’ list in 2013. Along the line, we thought wise that 50 is very limited compared to the population and the diverse sectors and arenas in our society. The first ranking featured people like Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, by then he was chief executive officer (CEO) of the Energy for All Initiative, an initiative of the United Nations.”

 “The Ovation100 is a voluntary initiative. It’s non-political and non-commercial. You don’t have to be a politician or a top business figure before you can be listed or recognised. We conduct an intensive research in all spheres of society, including the media, and by asking people through surveys, among other methods. Also, you don’t have to be a very popular person to be included.

“In fact, we go deeper to look for those creating meaningful impacts in society and who chose to lay low profile at the same time. We talk to people that know them, including their friends and colleagues, before we finally decide on an individual to be among the top 100,” says Peter.

 The top 100 honourees for the year 2016 were recognised at a banquet dinner organised in their honour.

The Sierra Ovation Awards are established to recognize these influential, outstanding and trend-setting men and women who are dedicated to excellence and contributing to the political, social and economic development of Sierra Leone.

The finalists and winners celebrated their achievements with their friends, colleagues, teams, clients and the public at the prestigious awards ceremony held in December.

 The top 100 outstanding men and women received a standing ovation from high profile personalities, senior executives and dignitaries, and the media. The awards and recognition were presented during the end of year black tie banquet dinner and red carpet reception at the Bintumani Hotel on December 9, 2016.

 “We believe being named an Ovation Awards Finalist is a huge honour and worth celebrating, and as such, we respectfully required that all honourees attend to receive this recognition,” says Kadijatu Koroma, Associate Coordinator of the Sierra Ovation Awards 2016.

What is influence and how do you measure it? It will always be hard to agree on a common understanding and meaning of influence. Understandably, this always generates wide debate. How do we determine these people’s influence?

And why it matters that we assemble this list, you may ask. One yardstick we used was to emphasise that influence is not about popularity and popularity is not always influence. The influencer’s impact on public, social and political discourse, however, is what largely helps us determine their influence. 

Over the next few pages, you will find a breadth and wealth of Sierra Leoneans of all ages, both men and women, from all works of life both across the country and in Diaspora, whose actions and reach, we have determined, significantly impacted and realigned the country’s landscape in their fields of endeavour. They contributed in redefining the Sierra Leonean narrative in 2016 and we feel they will play a big role in 2017 – hopefully, for Sierra Leone’s good.

This is the list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016:

 

No

  

Name

 

  

Current Position/Affiliation

  

Category of Recognition
1. Omaru Fofana Journalist Media
2. Kelvin Lewis

 

 Managing Editor

Awoko Newspaper

 

 Business/Media
3. Mohamed K. Mansaray

 

 Chairman and Leader

Alliance Democratic Party

 

 Politics
4. Mohamed Bangura Honourable Minister

Ministry of Information and Communications

 

 Public Service

 

 
5. Madam Haja I. Kallay-Kamara

 

 Commissioner General

National Revenue Authority

 

 Public Service
6 Mohamed Sillah

 

 Executive Director

Actionaid Sierra Leone

 Civil Society

 

 
7. George T. Cole

 

 Managing Director

Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Ltd.

 

 Business
8 Francis Alieu Munu

 

 Inspector General

Sierra Leone Police

 

 Public Service
9 Moses Sesay

 

 Chairman

Sierra Leone Port Authority

 

 Public Service
10 Amb. Allieu Ibrahim Kanu

 

 Chairman

Independent Media Commission

 

 Public Service
11 Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai

 

 Managing Partner

Abdulai & Associates, Luawa Chambers, and Executive Director, Society for Democratic Initiatives

 Civil Society/Professions
12 Adama Sillah

 

 News Anchor

Star Television

 

 Media Personality
13 Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma

 

 President

Republic of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Politics
14 Hon. Sheku Badara Bashiru Dumbuya

 

 Speaker of Parliament

Parliament of Sierra Leone

 

 Politics
15 Hon. Chernor R. M. Bah

 

 Deputy Speaker

Parliament of Sierra Leone

 

 Politics
16 Hon. Ibrahim R. Bundu

 

 

 Majority Leader of Parliament

Parliament of Sierra Leone

 

 Politics
17 Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai

 

 Minority Leader of Parliament

Parliament of Sierra Leone

 

 Politics
18 Brima Bangura

 

 Chief Executive Officer

National Public Procurement Authority

 

 Public Service
19 Mamaja Jalloh (DJ Base)

 

 Station Manager

AYV Radio

 

 Media
20 Ibrahim Habre Kamara (Sarah De Great)

 

 Comedian/Artist Arts/Culture

 
21 Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles

 

 Executive Director

Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone

 

 Professions/Public Service
22 Dr. Victor Salifu Suma

 

 General Manager

AYV Group of Companies

 

 Business/Media
23 Lt. General John Milton

 

 Chief of Defence Staff

Rep. of Sierra Leone Armed Forces

 

 Public Service
24 Ibrahim Tommy

 

 Executive Director

Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law

 

 Civil Society
25 Alhaji Dr. Alpha Kanu

 

 Former Minister, and current Special Adviser to the President Politics/Public Service
26 Hawa Sally Samai

 

 

 Chief Executive Officer

Advocacy Movement Network

 

 Civil Society
27 Amb. Dr. Victor B. Foh

 

 Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Politics
28 Franklyn Bode Gibson

 

 

 Mayor

Freetown City Council

 

 Politics/Public Service
29  Joseph Sedu Mans

 

 

 Director General

National Social Security and Insurance Trust

 

 Public Service
30 Issa B. M. Kamara

 

 Deputy Executive Editor

Standard Times Newspaper

 

 Media
31 Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara

 

 Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Ministry of Justice

 

 Public Service
32 John Bonoh Sisay

 

 

 Immediate Past Chief Executive Officer

Sierra Rutile (SL) Ltd.

 

 Business
33 John D. N. Okrafo-Smart

 

 Managing Director/CEO

Rokel Commercial Bank Ltd.

 

 Business/Public Service
34 Diana Finda Konomanyi

 

 Honourable Minister

Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and Environment

 

 Public Service
35 Alpha Kholifa Koroma Chief Immigration Officer

Immigration Department

 

 Public Service
36 Hon. Minkailu Mansaray

 

 Honourable Minister

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources

 

 Public Service
37 Major (Rtd.) Alfred Palo Conteh

 

 Executive Director

Ministry of the Internal Affairs

 

 Public Service
38 Mohamed Sillah

 

 Executive Director

Actionaid Sierra Leone

Wilberforce, Freetown

 

 Civil Society
39 Ibrahim Babatunde Sesay Proprietor/Managing Editor

Satellite Newspaper

 

 Media
40 Buffy B. Bailor

 

 Chairman, West Africa Holdings (SL) Ltd.

Managing Partner, B & C Services Consulting

President, Institute of Chartered Accountants

 

 Business/Professions
41 Momoh Kemoh Konte

 

 

 Chairman

National Telecommunications Commission

 Public Service
 

42

  

Centus O. Macauley

 

  

Managing Partner

Macauley, Bangura & CO.

 

  

Professions
43 David O. Carew

 

 

 Managing Partner

Leone Consultants

 

 Professions/Business
44 Philip Neville

 

 Managing Director/CEO, Media One Centre

Executive Editor, Standard Times Newspaper

 

 Media/Business
45 Mohamed Gento Kamara

 

 Chief Executive Officer/MD

Gento Group of Companies

 

 Business
46 Idrissa Kamara

 

 Managing Director/CEO

Standard Chartered Bank (SL) Limited

 

 Business
47 Alhaji Wurroh Jalloh

 

 

 Executive Director

Sierra Leone Maritime Administration

 

 Public Service
48 Abu B. Bangura

 

 

 General Manager

Sierra Leone Ports Authority

 

 Public Service
49 Samuel Bangura Director General

Sierra Leone Water Company

 

 Public Service
50 Brima Bangura

 

 Director General/CEO

National Public Procurement Authority

 

 Public Service
51 Ady Macauley

 

 

 Commissioner

Anti-Corruption Commission

 

 Public Service/Professions
52 Kelvin Lewis

 

 Managing Editor

Awoko Newspaper

 

 Media
53 Dr. Christiana Thorpe

 

 

 Deputy Minister

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology

 

 Public Service
54 Lara Taylor-Pearce

 

 Auditor General

Audit Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service
55 John D. Okrafo-Smart

 

 Managing Director/CEO

Rokel Commercial Bank Limited

 

 Business/Public Service
56 Dr. Julius Spencer

 

 Managing Director/CEO

Premier Media Group Ltd.

Proprietor/Publisher, Premier Newspaper

 

 Business/Media
57 Hasiatu Jalloh-Agbaje

 

 Managing Director/CEO

First International Bank (SL) Limited

 

 Business
58 Elizabeth Mans

 

 Honourable Minister

Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources

 

 Public Service
59 James Sanpha Koroma

 

 Managing Director/CEO

Union Trust Bank Limited

 

 Business
60 Anthony Navo, Jnr.

 

 Group Chief Executive Officer

AYV Group of Companies

 

 Business/Media

 
61 Dr. Kaifala Marah Governor

Bank of Sierra Leone

 Public Service
62 Edward Sesay

 

 Chief Executive Officer

Sierra Leone Telecommunication Co. Ltd.

 

 Business/Public Service
63 Hon. Marie Jalloh Deputy Minister

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security

 

 Public Service
64 Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara

 

 Hourable Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation

 

 Public Service
65 Prof. Monty Jones Honourable Minister

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security

 

 Public Service
66 Dr. Sarah F. Bendu

 

 Executive Director

Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority

 

 Public Service
67 Haja Kallay-Kamara

 

 

 Commissioner General

National Revenue Authority

 

 Public Service
68 Alhaji Dr. Kaneh Yumkella

 

 

 Former Director General, UNIDO

Current Aspiring Flag Bearer, SLPP

 

 Politician
69 Alie Badara Mansaray

 

 Commissioner

National Commission for Social Action

 

 Public Service
70 Amb. Allieu I. Kanu

 

 

 Executive Chairman

Independent Media Commission

 Public Service
71 Momodu Maligi

 

 Honourable Minister

Ministry of Water Resources

 

 Public Service

 
72 Alpha Kholifa Koroma

 

 Chief Immigration Officer

Immigration Department

 

 Public Service
73 Isha Johansen

 

 President

Sierra Leone Football Association

 

 Sports/Society
74 Francis Ben Kaifala Esq.

 

 Managing Partner

Kaifala, Conteh & Co.

 

 Professions
75 Emmerson Bockarie

 

 Musician and Activist

 

 Arts/Culture
76 Rhoda NSufian Kargbo-Nuni

 

 

 President, Sierra Leone Bar Association Professions/Civil Society
77 Hon. Justice Vivian M. Solomon

 

 Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone Public Service/Professions

 
78 Professor Emeritus Kosonike Koso-Thomas

 

 Chairman

Tertiary Education Commission

 

 Public Service
79 Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh

 

 

 Secretary-General

All people’s Congress

 

 Politics
80 Nannette Thomas

 

 

 Honorable Minister

Ministry of Public and Political Affairs

 

 Public Service
81 Frederick Dapaye Peters (Music)

 

 Musician/Artist Arts/Culture
82 Haddijatou Jallow

 

 Executive Chairman

Environment Protection Agency

 

 Public Service
83 Dr. David Tam-Baryoh

 

 Media Practitioner, and Head

Citizen Radio

 Media/Society
84 Lucy-Ann Ganda Head of Television

Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation

 

 Media Personality
85 Dr. Ernest Surrur

 

 Secretary to the Cabinet, and Head of the Civil Service

 

 Public Service
86 Mohamed N’fah-Alie Conteh

 

 Chairman and Commissioner

National Electoral Commission

 

 Public Service
87 Hon. Claud D. M. Kamanda

 

 Member of Parliament

Parliament of Sierra Leone

 

 Politics
88 Abdul M. Fatoma

 

 Chief Executive Officer

Campaign for Human Rights and Democracy International

 

 Civil Society
89 Amb. Alimamy P. Koroma

 

 Immediate Past Ambassador to China

Sierra Leone Embassy in Beijing

 

 Politics/Public Service
90 Bishop Frederick Abu Sidique Koroma

 

 

 General Overseer

Flaming Evangelical Ministries

 

 Religion/Society
91 Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio

 

 Politician, and Aspiring Flag Bearer

Sierra Leone People’s Party

 

 Politics
92 Chief Somano Kapen

 

 Chairperson

Sierra Leone People’s Party

 

 Politics
93 Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura Immediate Past Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflicts

 

 Politician and social activist
94 Dr. Brima Kargbo

 

 Former Head of the National AIDS Secretariat, and current Chief Medical Officer

Ministry of Health and Sanitation

 

 Public Service
95 Mohamed Kallon

 

 Retired Professional Footballer

 

 Sports/Philanthropy
96 Patrick Omolade Hamilton

 

 Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service / Professions
97 Vivian Margaret Solomon

 

 Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Professions
98 Nicholas Browne-Marke

 

 Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Professions
99 Emmanuel Ekundayo Robert

 

 Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Professions
100 Hon. Abdulai Charm

 

 Chief Justice

Supreme Court of Sierra Leone

 

 Public Service/Professions
News in Perspective

  • Mohamed Sheku Kamara
    December 27, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Most of the names are repetitively mentioned and do not reflect recognition of any sort, except champions of kleptomania and acute corruption.

    I wonder how most so called journalists publish false articles without material facts, based on their research if any. Such so-called writers must be warned for fear of action of litigation in tort. You have been warned?

  • Francis T. Kpaka
    December 27, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    It is unbelievable that most of the nominees are politicians who are not fit for purpose or have done absolutely nothing to change the lives of our people/

    In fact some are greedy politicians who have enriched themselves and their tailcoat carriers. Some are rouges who do not merit mentioning among others.

    Your criteria for measuring who qualifies is laughable. I hope those who are responsible should actually state the contribution of these people mentioned.

    Sierra Leone is a joke and if we are not careful our generation will NEVER see or witness a society with genuine intentions to better its people. All i can say is some of the non-politicians on the list have never been heard of.

    This is another sad day to cry home about. Is there a sportsman/woman mentioned in this list? What a joke!!!!!. Whoever wins should be prepared to make an acceptance speech that reflects the current plight of our country and the people of Sierra Leone.

