Are these the top one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016?
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 December 2016
Every year as the world says goodbye to the end of the year and welcomes the new, after Santa Claus has come and gone, it seems some people’s brain go into overdrive, as they struggle to reconcile reality from fiction.
It is also a time of the year when countries and organisations recognise people that have made a difference to society.
But how do you go about compiling a credible list of those that are believed to have truly influenced the lives of people in society, without causing controversy? What criteria informs such judgement?
In Sierra Leone, an organisation calling itself ‘Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone’ has published a controversial list of people it believes have influenced the lives of Sierra Leoneans in 2016.
The list raises the question as to the definition of ‘influential’, and the difference between influential and popularity.
Sad – but true, that RUF rebel leader was both popular and influential, for all the wrong reasons one can think of. But would he have made it to this list of Sierra Leone’s top one hundred influential people of 2016?
Several of the personalities on the list have been called into question. Many Sierra Leoneans believe that some are at best untrustworthy and dishonourable; and at worse – damn right corrupt, as well as directly responsible for the catastrophic and deplorable social and economic conditions that the country now faces.
But in its own defence, this is what Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone says about their list of the one hundred most influential Sierra Leoneans of 2016:
Ecomedia Corporation Sierra Leone, the local affiliate of Ecomedia Media Corporation, Inc. based in New York City, USA, and the Africa Media Corporation, Inc., are, in collaboration with the other partners across Sierra Leone and in the Diaspora, publishing their inaugural list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016.
This year’s list is part of the awards banquet organised in honour of the top 100 men and women on Friday, 9th December at the Bintumani Hotel in Aberdeen, Freetown.
The ‘Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans’ is an annual exhilarating list. Also known as “The Ovation100” or “Who-is-Who in Sierra Leone”, it is an annual listing and distinguished recognition of the top 100 most influential Sierra Leoneans from the huge pool of eligible “top-listers” the country has to offer.
The Top 100 honourees are from diverse backgrounds, including public service, entertainment, politics, media, business, sports, civil society, academia, and the professions, from across the country and in the Diaspora.
An initiative pioneered in 2013 in New York City, and first published in the Sierra Ovation magazine, the idea behind listing the most powerful or influential Sierra Leoneans is non-political and non-commercial.
According to Peter SaSellu, “we first published the ‘50 Most Powerful Sierra Leonean’ list in 2013. Along the line, we thought wise that 50 is very limited compared to the population and the diverse sectors and arenas in our society. The first ranking featured people like Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, by then he was chief executive officer (CEO) of the Energy for All Initiative, an initiative of the United Nations.”
“The Ovation100 is a voluntary initiative. It’s non-political and non-commercial. You don’t have to be a politician or a top business figure before you can be listed or recognised. We conduct an intensive research in all spheres of society, including the media, and by asking people through surveys, among other methods. Also, you don’t have to be a very popular person to be included.
“In fact, we go deeper to look for those creating meaningful impacts in society and who chose to lay low profile at the same time. We talk to people that know them, including their friends and colleagues, before we finally decide on an individual to be among the top 100,” says Peter.
The top 100 honourees for the year 2016 were recognised at a banquet dinner organised in their honour.
The Sierra Ovation Awards are established to recognize these influential, outstanding and trend-setting men and women who are dedicated to excellence and contributing to the political, social and economic development of Sierra Leone.
The finalists and winners celebrated their achievements with their friends, colleagues, teams, clients and the public at the prestigious awards ceremony held in December.
The top 100 outstanding men and women received a standing ovation from high profile personalities, senior executives and dignitaries, and the media. The awards and recognition were presented during the end of year black tie banquet dinner and red carpet reception at the Bintumani Hotel on December 9, 2016.
“We believe being named an Ovation Awards Finalist is a huge honour and worth celebrating, and as such, we respectfully required that all honourees attend to receive this recognition,” says Kadijatu Koroma, Associate Coordinator of the Sierra Ovation Awards 2016.
What is influence and how do you measure it? It will always be hard to agree on a common understanding and meaning of influence. Understandably, this always generates wide debate. How do we determine these people’s influence?
And why it matters that we assemble this list, you may ask. One yardstick we used was to emphasise that influence is not about popularity and popularity is not always influence. The influencer’s impact on public, social and political discourse, however, is what largely helps us determine their influence.
Over the next few pages, you will find a breadth and wealth of Sierra Leoneans of all ages, both men and women, from all works of life both across the country and in Diaspora, whose actions and reach, we have determined, significantly impacted and realigned the country’s landscape in their fields of endeavour. They contributed in redefining the Sierra Leonean narrative in 2016 and we feel they will play a big role in 2017 – hopefully, for Sierra Leone’s good.
This is the list of the “Top 100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans” in 2016:
|
No
|
Name
|
Current Position/Affiliation
|
Category of Recognition
|1.
|Omaru Fofana
|Journalist
|Media
|2.
|Kelvin Lewis
|Managing Editor
Awoko Newspaper
|Business/Media
|3.
|Mohamed K. Mansaray
|Chairman and Leader
Alliance Democratic Party
|Politics
|4.
|Mohamed Bangura
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Information and Communications
|Public Service
|5.
|Madam Haja I. Kallay-Kamara
|Commissioner General
National Revenue Authority
|Public Service
|6
|Mohamed Sillah
|Executive Director
Actionaid Sierra Leone
|Civil Society
|7.
|George T. Cole
|Managing Director
Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Ltd.
|Business
|8
|Francis Alieu Munu
|Inspector General
Sierra Leone Police
|Public Service
|9
|Moses Sesay
|Chairman
Sierra Leone Port Authority
|Public Service
|10
|Amb. Allieu Ibrahim Kanu
|Chairman
Independent Media Commission
|Public Service
|11
|Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai
|Managing Partner
Abdulai & Associates, Luawa Chambers, and Executive Director, Society for Democratic Initiatives
|Civil Society/Professions
|12
|Adama Sillah
|News Anchor
Star Television
|Media Personality
|13
|Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma
|President
Republic of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Politics
|14
|Hon. Sheku Badara Bashiru Dumbuya
|Speaker of Parliament
Parliament of Sierra Leone
|Politics
|15
|Hon. Chernor R. M. Bah
|Deputy Speaker
Parliament of Sierra Leone
|Politics
|16
|Hon. Ibrahim R. Bundu
|Majority Leader of Parliament
Parliament of Sierra Leone
|Politics
|17
|Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai
|Minority Leader of Parliament
Parliament of Sierra Leone
|Politics
|18
|Brima Bangura
|Chief Executive Officer
National Public Procurement Authority
|Public Service
|19
|Mamaja Jalloh (DJ Base)
|Station Manager
AYV Radio
|Media
|20
|Ibrahim Habre Kamara (Sarah De Great)
|Comedian/Artist
|Arts/Culture
|21
|Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles
|Executive Director
Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone
|Professions/Public Service
|22
|Dr. Victor Salifu Suma
|General Manager
AYV Group of Companies
|Business/Media
|23
|Lt. General John Milton
|Chief of Defence Staff
Rep. of Sierra Leone Armed Forces
|Public Service
|24
|Ibrahim Tommy
|Executive Director
Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law
|Civil Society
|25
|Alhaji Dr. Alpha Kanu
|Former Minister, and current Special Adviser to the President
|Politics/Public Service
|26
|Hawa Sally Samai
|Chief Executive Officer
Advocacy Movement Network
|Civil Society
|27
|Amb. Dr. Victor B. Foh
|Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Politics
|28
|Franklyn Bode Gibson
|Mayor
Freetown City Council
|Politics/Public Service
|29
| Joseph Sedu Mans
|Director General
National Social Security and Insurance Trust
|Public Service
|30
|Issa B. M. Kamara
|Deputy Executive Editor
Standard Times Newspaper
|Media
|31
|Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara
|Minister of Justice and Attorney General
Ministry of Justice
|Public Service
|32
|John Bonoh Sisay
|Immediate Past Chief Executive Officer
Sierra Rutile (SL) Ltd.
|Business
|33
|John D. N. Okrafo-Smart
|Managing Director/CEO
Rokel Commercial Bank Ltd.
|Business/Public Service
|34
|Diana Finda Konomanyi
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and Environment
|Public Service
|35
|Alpha Kholifa Koroma
|Chief Immigration Officer
Immigration Department
|Public Service
|36
|Hon. Minkailu Mansaray
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources
|Public Service
|37
|Major (Rtd.) Alfred Palo Conteh
|Executive Director
Ministry of the Internal Affairs
|Public Service
|38
|Mohamed Sillah
|Executive Director
Actionaid Sierra Leone
Wilberforce, Freetown
|Civil Society
|39
|Ibrahim Babatunde Sesay
|Proprietor/Managing Editor
Satellite Newspaper
|Media
|40
|Buffy B. Bailor
|Chairman, West Africa Holdings (SL) Ltd.
Managing Partner, B & C Services Consulting
President, Institute of Chartered Accountants
|Business/Professions
|41
|Momoh Kemoh Konte
|Chairman
National Telecommunications Commission
|Public Service
|
42
|
Centus O. Macauley
|
Managing Partner
Macauley, Bangura & CO.
|
Professions
|43
|David O. Carew
|Managing Partner
Leone Consultants
|Professions/Business
|44
|Philip Neville
|Managing Director/CEO, Media One Centre
Executive Editor, Standard Times Newspaper
|Media/Business
|45
|Mohamed Gento Kamara
|Chief Executive Officer/MD
Gento Group of Companies
|Business
|46
|Idrissa Kamara
|Managing Director/CEO
Standard Chartered Bank (SL) Limited
|Business
|47
|Alhaji Wurroh Jalloh
|Executive Director
Sierra Leone Maritime Administration
|Public Service
|48
|Abu B. Bangura
|General Manager
Sierra Leone Ports Authority
|Public Service
|49
|Samuel Bangura
|Director General
Sierra Leone Water Company
|Public Service
|50
|Brima Bangura
|Director General/CEO
National Public Procurement Authority
|Public Service
|51
|Ady Macauley
|Commissioner
Anti-Corruption Commission
|Public Service/Professions
|52
|Kelvin Lewis
|Managing Editor
Awoko Newspaper
|Media
|53
|Dr. Christiana Thorpe
|Deputy Minister
Ministry of Education, Science and Technology
|Public Service
|54
|Lara Taylor-Pearce
|Auditor General
Audit Sierra Leone
|Public Service
|55
|John D. Okrafo-Smart
|Managing Director/CEO
Rokel Commercial Bank Limited
|Business/Public Service
|56
|Dr. Julius Spencer
|Managing Director/CEO
Premier Media Group Ltd.
Proprietor/Publisher, Premier Newspaper
|Business/Media
|57
|Hasiatu Jalloh-Agbaje
|Managing Director/CEO
First International Bank (SL) Limited
|Business
|58
|Elizabeth Mans
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources
|Public Service
|59
|James Sanpha Koroma
|Managing Director/CEO
Union Trust Bank Limited
|Business
|60
|Anthony Navo, Jnr.
|Group Chief Executive Officer
AYV Group of Companies
|Business/Media
|61
|Dr. Kaifala Marah
|Governor
Bank of Sierra Leone
|Public Service
|62
|Edward Sesay
|Chief Executive Officer
Sierra Leone Telecommunication Co. Ltd.
|Business/Public Service
|63
|Hon. Marie Jalloh
|Deputy Minister
Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security
|Public Service
|64
|Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara
|Hourable Minister
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation
|Public Service
|65
|Prof. Monty Jones
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security
|Public Service
|66
|Dr. Sarah F. Bendu
|Executive Director
Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority
|Public Service
|67
|Haja Kallay-Kamara
|Commissioner General
National Revenue Authority
|Public Service
|68
|Alhaji Dr. Kaneh Yumkella
|Former Director General, UNIDO
Current Aspiring Flag Bearer, SLPP
|Politician
|69
|Alie Badara Mansaray
|Commissioner
National Commission for Social Action
|Public Service
|70
|Amb. Allieu I. Kanu
|Executive Chairman
Independent Media Commission
|Public Service
|71
|Momodu Maligi
|Honourable Minister
Ministry of Water Resources
|Public Service
|72
|Alpha Kholifa Koroma
|Chief Immigration Officer
Immigration Department
|Public Service
|73
|Isha Johansen
|President
Sierra Leone Football Association
|Sports/Society
|74
|Francis Ben Kaifala Esq.
|Managing Partner
Kaifala, Conteh & Co.
|Professions
|75
|Emmerson Bockarie
|Musician and Activist
|Arts/Culture
|76
|Rhoda NSufian Kargbo-Nuni
|President, Sierra Leone Bar Association
|Professions/Civil Society
|77
|Hon. Justice Vivian M. Solomon
|Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Professions
|78
|Professor Emeritus Kosonike Koso-Thomas
|Chairman
Tertiary Education Commission
|Public Service
|79
|Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh
|Secretary-General
All people’s Congress
|Politics
|80
|Nannette Thomas
|Honorable Minister
Ministry of Public and Political Affairs
|Public Service
|81
|Frederick Dapaye Peters (Music)
|Musician/Artist
|Arts/Culture
|82
|Haddijatou Jallow
|Executive Chairman
Environment Protection Agency
|Public Service
|83
|Dr. David Tam-Baryoh
|Media Practitioner, and Head
Citizen Radio
|Media/Society
|84
|Lucy-Ann Ganda
|Head of Television
Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation
|Media Personality
|85
|Dr. Ernest Surrur
|Secretary to the Cabinet, and Head of the Civil Service
|Public Service
|86
|Mohamed N’fah-Alie Conteh
|Chairman and Commissioner
National Electoral Commission
|Public Service
|87
|Hon. Claud D. M. Kamanda
|Member of Parliament
Parliament of Sierra Leone
|Politics
|88
|Abdul M. Fatoma
|Chief Executive Officer
Campaign for Human Rights and Democracy International
|Civil Society
|89
|Amb. Alimamy P. Koroma
|Immediate Past Ambassador to China
Sierra Leone Embassy in Beijing
|Politics/Public Service
|90
|Bishop Frederick Abu Sidique Koroma
|General Overseer
Flaming Evangelical Ministries
|Religion/Society
|91
|Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio
|Politician, and Aspiring Flag Bearer
Sierra Leone People’s Party
|Politics
|92
|Chief Somano Kapen
|Chairperson
Sierra Leone People’s Party
|Politics
|93
|Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura
|Immediate Past Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflicts
|Politician and social activist
|94
|Dr. Brima Kargbo
|Former Head of the National AIDS Secretariat, and current Chief Medical Officer
Ministry of Health and Sanitation
|Public Service
|95
|Mohamed Kallon
|Retired Professional Footballer
|Sports/Philanthropy
|96
|Patrick Omolade Hamilton
|Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service / Professions
|97
|Vivian Margaret Solomon
|Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Professions
|98
|Nicholas Browne-Marke
|Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Professions
|99
|Emmanuel Ekundayo Robert
|Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Professions
|100
|Hon. Abdulai Charm
|Chief Justice
Supreme Court of Sierra Leone
|Public Service/Professions
Most of the names are repetitively mentioned and do not reflect recognition of any sort, except champions of kleptomania and acute corruption.
I wonder how most so called journalists publish false articles without material facts, based on their research if any. Such so-called writers must be warned for fear of action of litigation in tort. You have been warned?
It is unbelievable that most of the nominees are politicians who are not fit for purpose or have done absolutely nothing to change the lives of our people/
In fact some are greedy politicians who have enriched themselves and their tailcoat carriers. Some are rouges who do not merit mentioning among others.
Your criteria for measuring who qualifies is laughable. I hope those who are responsible should actually state the contribution of these people mentioned.
Sierra Leone is a joke and if we are not careful our generation will NEVER see or witness a society with genuine intentions to better its people. All i can say is some of the non-politicians on the list have never been heard of.
This is another sad day to cry home about. Is there a sportsman/woman mentioned in this list? What a joke!!!!!. Whoever wins should be prepared to make an acceptance speech that reflects the current plight of our country and the people of Sierra Leone.