The wheels of the Sierra Leone opposition SLPP peace process are now fully engaged

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 February 2017

The members of the newly formed peace committee of Sierra Leone’s main opposition SLPP party (Photo) have gone to work in earnest. Since their appointment last Wednesday, they have been hard at work trying to consolidate the party’s hard won peace settlement.

But more importantly, they are currently pulling together a draft document that will outline strategies for dealing with all outstanding issues that have brought so much friction and chaos in the party.

The committee has been mandated by the party to help produce a roadmap and blueprint that will unite the party, transform it into a credible opposition and position the SLPP as a government in waiting.

The committee is comprised of Ambassador Daboh, Chief Ernest Ndomahina, Alie Kabba -who is serving as Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Veronica Kadie Sesay, and Dr. Abass Bundu.

(Photo: From left to right – Ambassador Daboh, Chief Ernest Ndomahina, Alie Kabba (Chairman of the Committee), Honourable Veronica Kadie Sesay, and Dr. Abass Bundu.

All rank and file members as well as party executives and presidential aspirants are being urged by the committee to support the peace process and ensure that the party succeeds by helping to engender positive and conducive environment for peace, order, discipline and stability to flourish.

This is the Peace Accord that was signed last week by all the stakeholders of the party:

