Sierra Leone loses one of its most remarkable sons – Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 February 2017

The Sierra Leone Telegraph has been sadly informed tonight of the passing of Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden, the father of the country’s social welfare and children’s affairs minister – Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden.

Mr. Edward Babatunde Blyden died peacefully in London at 7:30pm this evening, Tuesday, 14th February, 2017, aged 74 years.

Born in Freetown on the 12th of June, 1943, Mr. Edward Babatunde Blyden is one of Sierra Leone’s most iconic personalities, with several years of dedicated public service.

Mr. Blyden and Dr. Kadi Sesay co-authored the country’s National Pledge in the 1990s:

“I pledge my love and loyalty to my country Sierra Leone;

“I vow to serve her faithfully at all times;

“I promise to defend her honour and good name;

“Always work for her unity peace, freedom and prosperity;

“And put her interest above all else.

“So help me God.”

Both Mr Blyden and Dr. Kadi Sesay pioneered the National Commission for Democracy and Human Rights, which was established in 1994 to promote the democratic transition of Sierra Leone from military to democratic rule.

As news of the passing of Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden broke tonight, the Sierra Leone Telegraph has reliably learned that Dr. Kadi Sesay is tonight very ill in hospital in London. News of her death earlier today is false.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph wishes to express profound sympathy and condolences to the Blyden family.

