The late Edward Babatunde Walter Gustavus Blyden will be laid to rest in Freetown on 5th of March

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 February 2017

A Service of Thanksgiving and Commendation will take place on Monday 27th February, 2017 at 6pm at Forest Hill Methodist Church, Normanton Street, London, SE23 2DS.

On Tuesday 28th February 2017, the remains leave London for Freetown on Air France.

On Wednesday 1st March 2017, the remains arrive at Lungi Airport to be formally received by COLUMBIA DAVIES MEMORIAL FUNERAL PARLOUR.

Vigil and wake-keeping will take place on Saturday 4th March, 2017 at 6pm at the Zion Methodist Church, Wilberforce Street, Freetown, Sierra Leone.



Funeral and Communion Service is on Sunday 5th March, 2017 at 2.30pm at Zion Methodist Church, Wilberforce Street, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Interment will be at the Race Course Cemetery, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Books of Condolence have been opened at the following two locations where sympathisers may call:

IN LONDON

75c Tressillian Road

Brockley,

London SE4 1YA

Tel: +44-208-691-8417

IN FREETOWN

8 Ndoeka Drive

Cockle Bay

Off Aberdeen Ferry Rd

Freetown

Tel: +232-76-812345

