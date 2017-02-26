Kandeh Yumkella addresses members of the All Aspirants Alliance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2017

Sierra Leone’s main opposition SLPP is taking hard decisions about the way forward to its forthcoming national convention, which is expected to take place in May 2017.

This is in sharp contrast to the ruling APC party which is being seen as stifling free and transparent internal leadership contest, ahead of its national convention.

Party grandees and stakeholders of the SLPP are calling for a united party with one purpose – to win the 2018 general and presidential elections, and for all aspiring presidential candidates of the party to abide by the terms of a peace accord signed a few weeks ago in Freetown.

With doubts now being raised about the necessity and survival of the party’s All Aspirants Alliance, after the resignation of some of the alliance members – in particular, John Benjamin, Umaru Bond Wurie and Francis Lahai, there was renewed impetus last week for the rest of the Alliance members to remain steadfast and united, as the party heads to its national convention to elect its presidential candidate for the country’s 2018 elections.

Writing to his colleagues last Tuesday, 21st February, 2027, this is what Dr. Kandeh Yumkella told his fellow alliance members:

