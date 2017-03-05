Alie Kabba submits peace and unity report to SLPP governing body – NEC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 March 2017

When Ale Kabba was appointed Chairman of Sierra Leone’s main opposition SLPP party peace committee, responsible for finding out the best possible and most sustainable path to peace and unity within the party, he was under no illusion as to the enormity of the task ahead and the fragility of the signed peace accord.

But after few weeks of deliberations and consultations with all of the presidential aspirants of the party and stakeholders across the country, Kabba and his committee have produced a report which they submitted to the party’s national executive committee last week.

Will the recommendations of the report be fully and honestly implemented in time, before the party’s national convention when their presidential candidate will be elected? Or will the continuing simmering tension among the presidential aspirants, be allowed to derail the peace process? This is what the report says:





Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Pinterest

Facebook





Like this: Like Loading...