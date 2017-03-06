Sierra Leone Presidential hopeful Yumkella arrives back in Freetown from Nigeria

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 March 2017

Sierra Leone Presidential hopeful Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella has arrived back in Freetown, after attending the inauguration of the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

In 1941 US President Frankliyn D. Roosevelt dedicated the first presidential library in America. Since then, the establishment of such institutions has become a tradition for succeeding Presidents all over the world.

This is done so as to preserve history, and to give citizens an opportunity to know how major decisions were made in government, as well as codifying their country’s destination towards progress and development.

The multi-million dollar Obasanjo Presidential Library is designed by the same company that is working on the Obama Presidential Library. It is the first in Africa, and financed by private donations.

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella will be contesting presidential elections in Sierra Leone next year, if elected by the country’s main opposition party – the SLPP as their presidential candidate.

The Obasanjo Library has 4,000 artefacts and 15 million pages of documents of Nigerian history dating back from the colonial period to the first republic, through the civil war years on to present day.

Images of Dr. Yumkella are also featured in the museum complex in a special exhibit “Architects of Africa’s Future”, as well as featured in a special electronic video presentation – “A vision of an industrialised modern Africa”.

Also present at the ceremony were the former UN Secretary General – Kofi Annan, and former president Kufuor of Ghana.

You can see some of the pictures here:





(Yumkella with former Ghanaian president Kufuor)

(Yumkella seen here with the president of the African Development bank – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina)

Yumkella and former Kenyan prime minister – Raila Odinga, whom Yumkella hosted a few years ago in Vienna.

(Below: Dr. Yumkella and the former UN Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of UNECA – Mr Abdulai Janneh, who is now the Representative of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation).

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Pinterest

Facebook





Like this: Like Loading...