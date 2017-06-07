Sierra Leone Ombudsman recruits three female university graduates as mediation officers

By a Special Reporter

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 June 2017

The Ombudsman of Sierra Leone – Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson, has recruited three female graduates from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone to serve as Mediation Officers, as part of efforts to deliver his 100-days Action Plan.

The three graduates who are holders of a Division 1 Degree in Sociology and Social Work, are Hawanatu Bangura, Ade-Kumbi Emiline Renner and Mamie Fomba.

According to the Ombudsman, mediation intervention is the first step in resolving complaints made to his office about mal-administration. Prior to the appointment of the new Ombudsman, the institution had no mediation officers.

“The newly appointed mediation officers will assist in resolving the current backlog of cases and deal with emerging cases,” stated Melron Nicol-Wilson (Photo).

He said that this recruitment is in accordance with his gender mainstreaming policy in a male dominated institution, with 90 percent of its staff being male.

He said women must not be relegated to secretarial duties and the kitchen, but should be elevated to decision making roles.

Nicol-Wilson mentioned that shortly, with the support of the ministry of finance he will also be recruiting female mediation officers for the southern, eastern and northern regional offices.

He thanks the Government for its ongoing support for the institution, without which, he would not be able to achieve the goals set out in his 100-day Action Plan.

