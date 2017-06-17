Should Sierra Leone have a national unity government in 2018? – A rejoinder

Santhkie Sorie

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 June 2017

A government of national unity with the same mentality changes nothing. It will still be the case of the fox in the hen house or a drunkard in charge of a distillery. The most impressive thing about such a scenario is that the act is repeated constantly and consistently.

The question then is where does the blame lie? My contention is that it lies with us the voters; we are always cajoled into thinking that the whole political atmosphere is all about ethnicity and region – and we swallow it hook, bait and line.

After a while, we start moaning that we have been fooled again. But we never cure ourselves of the syndrome, and the politicians know it.

Ernest Koroma burst on to the political scene raising the emblazoned banner reading “I am going to run Sierra Leone like a business”.

He was going to electrify the whole country and water shortage would be a thing of the past.

The accolade of his promises [empty they turned out to be] was to be the complete eradication of official corruption. Where are we now?

Virtually in the same spot as almost a decade ago when the electorate felt that at last the messiah had arrived – a distant relative of Angel Gibril [Gabriel in Christianity] with excellent tidings to finally take us across the threshold to prosperity.

If A.P.C. and S.L.P.P. were to form a government of national unity, the country would be in for a treat in the different styles the two of them use to continue plundering the nation.

I see no difference between them. What we need is a tsunami shift away from these two parties, which are all we have known since independence, by voting in people who are not linked to any of them, such as happened in France recently.

Both the socialists and conservatives were thrown out of office by the French people who were just tired of more of the same thing.

A.P.C. and S.L.P.P. cannot even clean the stinking streets of the capital city in all the years they have succeeded each other in office.

Nothing is planned, yet we have a Ministry of Housing and Country Planning. Where does the budget for the Ministry go?

If anybody can give me the answer to this question then he/she can give me the answer to the whereabouts of the funds generated by the huge diamond found recently, as well as what happened to the Ebola [“kasankay”] funds.

The country is just in a very sad state. If we don’t have a wimp like Ernest Koroma, but who is a clever thief, we have somebody who is a thug like Siaka Stevens who makes no secret of his claim of ownership of the Treasury.

Where or to whom do we turn to dodge some of the battering? There is no one around like the Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, who is ruthless about corruption and capable of applying common sense Economics to move his country’s economy along.

All civil servants in Tanzania are terrified of him; they are never sure when he will pay them a visit – invited or not.

Sierra Leone just needs good, common sense leadership, but she won’t get it from both A.P.C. S.L.P.P.

Finally, I must apologise to a fellow who used to read my commentaries but who stopped because in those early days of the Koroma presidency, I was full of praise for Ernest; and my friend seemed to be saying that I did not know who I was praising. Once again I am sorry my friend. Now I know better.

Vote for Mr Jekyll and get Mr Hyde in office:

