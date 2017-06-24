Sierra Leone opposition SLPP putting its house in order ahead of national convention

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 June 2017

Sierra Leone’s main oposition party – the Sierra Leone People’s Party has announced that all

Lower Level Executive Elections in the 39 constituencies will start next week, staring on the 28th of June, and ending on 22nd of July.

The decision to hold a re-run of all 39 constituency internal elections is in line with the judgement passed by the country’s Supreme Court.

The elections will take place as follows: 28th of June, 2017 – Sectional and Zonal elections; 4th of July 2017 – Chiefdom elections; 10th of July 2017 – Constituency elections; 16th of July 2017 – District elections; and 22nd of July 2017 – Regional elections will be held.

According to a statement published by the party early this week, following the completion of those election, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) will meet on the 29th of July 2017, when it will ratify the national delegates conference attendance and voting list for publication, as required by the Supreme Court ruling.

The NEC will agree the crucial date for its National Delegates Conference at its meeting on the 29th July.

The party has also announced that Lahai Lawrence Leema, who has been serving as its Acting Publicity Secretary, is now the substantive holder of that office.

But amid much confusion and uncertainty about the party’s candidate for the Ward 139 bye election in the Kambia District, the party has issued this clarification:

“The SLPP also wishes to apologise to its membership and the general public for not nominating a candidate in the bye election in Ward 139 in Kambia District, due to circumstances beyond the control of the party.

“The party therefore wishes to inform its membership that the claim of the independent candidate in the Kambia bye election being an SLPP representative is a blatant LIE. The SLPP wants to assure its membership and the public that the party will put up solid candidates for both the ward and constituency elections who will definitely win there in 2018.”

