SLPP UK and Ireland regional chairman’s Eid message of peace

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 June 2017

Brothers and sisters, I greet you all in the name of Allah the Benevolent, the Gracious and the most Merciful. On behalf of my family, the UKI Executive and general membership of the SLPP across the globe, I would like to wish everyone the blessings that Eid brings.

Let’s hope and pray Allah permits us His GRACE to witness next Eid; for Allah alone knows best. On this Holy day, I would like to use the opportunity to pray for the founders, current stewards and stalwarts of our party.

Let me also invoke Allah’s intervention in bringing PEACE to our party and that we may see sense and be pragmatic in understanding that Allah makes leaders and that whatever we engage in, Allah has already decided on the leader(s) among us.

May Allah continue to grant us the wisdom to see sense and accept His command. May Allah continue to Bless Sierra Leone, the SLPP and all of us.

Eid Mubarak

Mohamed Yongawo

Chairman – SLPP UK & I

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



