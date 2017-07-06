The chief has unnerved the political establishment

Santhkie Sorie

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 July 2017

In the Temne/Thaimneh language, Kandeh means chief, as does Bai, although the former is regarded as more colourful. Kandeh Yumkella has unnerved both S.L.P.P and A.P.C in a way that they have not experienced in decades. (Photo: Kandeh Yumkella – a man with much promise for Sierra Leone – with former UN Chief – Ban Ki Moon).

S.L.P.P had presumed that whatever was done to Kandeh by thugs within the party, would be acceptable in the name of Kandeh’s inordinate ambition to become president.

Events of the last forty-eight hours have shown what a poor judge of personality the SLPP executives are.

It demonstrates the disarray into which S.L.P.P have fallen, with just eight months to go till the general elections – a very short time indeed. (Photo: Maada Bio – left, and Kandeh Yumkella – right).

SLPP needs divine intervention for them to have any impact on the hearts and minds of the electorate.

This says a lot about a political party that has been in existence before some of us were born.

The S.L.P.P ship cannot be steadied anymore. It is too close to the rocks, and all those on board would be wise to put on their life jackets and make sure that their muscles are strong enough for the jump into the waters, and hope that they are not devoured by sharks.

Let us don’t forget that nervousness can be extremely paralysing, and the chief [Kandeh]has injected enough of that into S.L.P.P.

A.P.C are just as nervous right now. In nearly ten years, no one has brought them to book for anything.

They have been having a field day, with S.L.P.P signing off on all their shady and underhand dealings.

The chief has started giving us some figures – $250,000 for A.P.C to fix one traffic light problem, a bomb of the smallest size.

A.P.C are now brooding over the real possibility that Kandeh has hidden away the deadliest bombs, waiting for the right time to release them – a time when it would hurt most, exposing the magnitude of their plundering of the nation’s resources.

Again, my appeal to Dr Yumkella is for him to stay the course and help mother Sierra Leone. He is on the path which will force all politicians to address the real issues of the nation and be more accountable, not to a dysfunctional Anti-Corruption Commission, but to the people.

In other words, the Doctor stands to invoke the memory of such principled Sierra Leoneans as L.A.M. Brewah and Fsuluku Kaisamba, whose names have been mentioned by a relative in the last few hours. To them, like the Doctor, ‘Sierra Leone comes first’.

Both must be jumping up in their respective graves and punching the air to see signs of what they had stood for being exhibited decades later.

