APC claims the scalp of an opposition SLPP politician

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 July 2017

Sierra Leone’s main opposition party – the SLPP, suffered another major blow today, when another Flagbearer Aspirant and former Spokesman for the All Aspirants Alliance – Franklin Joe Rogers called on Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh to inform him of his resignation from the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and his decision to join the All People’s Congress (APC).

Speaking to Vice President Foh about his reasons for resigning from the SLPP, Franklin Rogers (Photo), an indigenous son of Tihun (home of Julius Maada Bio), cited among other things, the high level of violence within the SLPP as a major factor.

He said that the values of the Party have been eroded by one single individual for his sole gullible ambition to rule Sierra Leone at all cost.

The once good and admirable image of the SLPP has now been replaced by terrorist activities, he told VP Foh.

Franklin Rogers in presenting his APC Party Membership Card to VP. Foh, informed him that he, after extensive consultations with his family and supporters, decided to join the APC Party with the conviction that the All People’s Congress is the only Party in Sierra Leone that is geared towards development.

Mr. Rogers paid special tribute to the Leader and Chairman of the Party, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for the role he played in winning him over to the APC. He also thanked the Party’s Secretariat for making his transition to the APC a smooth sail.

Franklin Rogers pledged to work hard for the continuous growth of the Party and to help in propagating the political philosophies of the APC.

VP. Foh in his response, said he, on behalf of the Leader and Chairman and the entire membership, wholeheartedly welcome Franklin Rogers to the APC Party. He applauded the respect shown by Mr. Rogers for the Leadership of the Party and his acknowledgment of the role played by President Koroma in influencing his decision.

The APC, VP. Foh said, is a “kombra party” that stands for nation building. He reiterated that APC always appreciates and reward those who work for it. This, according to him, was demonstrated few days ago in Kenema, where the Party’s hierarchy and supporters, led by the Leader and Chairman, converged for the funeral rites of the late Joseph Bandabla Dauda, whom had served this country diligently under both the APC and SLPP.

VP. Foh however, lamented the conspicuous absence of the SLPP hierarchy at the funeral in Kenema.

Vice President Foh therefore, encouraged Franklin Rogers to stay true to his conviction. He entreated him to break free from the back-ward lot and work with people that are development oriented.

VP. Foh assured Mr. Rogers that he had come to the Party that will respect and work with him, appreciate and reward him. “You have made no mistake to come to the APC”, VP. Foh averred.

Franklin Rogers was attacked on 9th January, 2017 in broad day light, within the vicinity of the Law Courts Building on Siaka Stevens Street and State Avenue, with stones, knives and daggers, leaving him with serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body, by people he referred to as “SLPP Terrorists”.

How many more big SLPP scalps will follow before the SLPP realises that it needs major root and branch detox , is the question that the Sierra Leone Telegraph is now asking.

About the author:

This article was written by the PR/Social Media Coordinator of the Office of the Vice President of Sierra Leone. (Edited for publication here by the Sierra Leone Telegraph)

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



