Dr Yumkella arrives back in Freetown after a short break

Malcolm King

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 July 2017

After twelve days in the Diaspora, the former UN doyen, Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella on Tuesday 17th July, 2017 landed late in the evening at the Aberdeen landing point, amidst pomp and pageantry as supporters of the Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella Movement (KKYM) came from various parts of the capital to welcome him.

Addressing a group of journalists on his arrival, Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella said he was happy to return home to tell the people about what they should do to develop their country.

Making reference to his decision to suspend his bid for the flag-bearer of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella sent a distinct message to the young generation as to why education and health service delivery should be their main focus.

He emphasized that clear discussion of national issues is what he intends to focus on for the next six months, adding that he has done his level best for the world and that he is determined to replicate his exemplary global performance in his country.

Alhaji Dr, Yumkella stressed the relevance of the 2030 agenda in the areas of education and health and urged Sierra Leoneans to work towards achieving those basic needs as a nation.

According to the former Director-General of UNIDO, they developed the 2030 agenda and that was why he decided to return home and focus on the transformation of the country in terms of education and health.

Alhaji Dr. Yumkella cited corruption and bad governance as the canker-worm destroying the country.

He recalled the public lectures he had delivered in Makeni and Freetown and the one he should be delivering today 19th July, 2017 at the Miatta Conference Centre at Youyi Building, Brookfields in Freetown. Alhaji Dr. Yumkella stressed that politics should be about issues and not about propaganda.

In his brief statement to KKYM supporters who welcomed him at Aberdeen, he entreated them to consider quality leadership and abhor “ranka’ politicians who care more about their pockets than serving their country.

“I have returned home and I am now free to do what I have embarked upon,” emphasized Alhaji Dr. Yumkella.

