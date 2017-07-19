Your $50 million diamond is safe in our hands – says Sierra Leone National Minerals Agency

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 July 2017

After much speculation and pressure from the Sierra Leone Telegraph, demanding that the government of Sierra Leone makes a statement about the whereabouts of the estimated $50 million diamond, which was found a few months ago by a local pastor in Kono, the country’s National Minerals Agency has today issued a statement saying that the diamond is safe and sound, and that they have not been able to sell it on the open market in Antwerp.

But they said that they are hoping to have a buyer before the end of this month – August, 2017. The Agency said they have received several proposals which are now being considered. This is their statement:

