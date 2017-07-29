An evil man in Sierra Leone passed away after thousands were hacked to death – lest we forget

Claudia Anthony (with additional content by the Sierra Leone Telegraph)
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 July 2017
On this glorious day fourteen years ago, a wicked and monstrous rebel war lord by the name of Foday Saybanah Sankoh died of pneumonia in the custody of the Special Court for Sierra Leone.
His celebrated end came at the Choithram Hospital in Freetown, on 29th of July 2003. Aged 65, Foday Saybanah Sankoh who led his country’s over ten-year-long brutal civil war, had been in detention since May 2000.
He had been arrested and took into detention after his bodyguards opened fire on a crowd of protesters, outside his Freetown residence killing about 20 people.
In 2002, Sankoh suffered a stroke that left him partly paralysed. He was indicted in March 2003, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
He was then transferred (turned over by Nigeria) to the custody of Sierra Leone’s Special Court on 29 July 1998, exactly five years before his death in Choithram Hospital in Freetown, on 29th of July 2003, aged 65.
The rebel war in Sierra Leon took the lives of over 100,000 people, with at least 5,000 innocent men, women and children amputated by drugged up child soldiers – recruited by and acting under the direct command of Foday Sankoh.
Sierra Leoneans are now preparing for their third, hopefully peaceful and democratic presidential and general elections on the 7th of March 2018.
The expectation is that the outcome of those elections will further strengthen the country’s democratic ideals – rather than see a return to dictatorship or military rule.
It is therefore essential that politicians from across the political divide show maximum restraint and tolerance for free speech. and freedom of association.
They must also refrain from using tribal or regional differences in their campaigns for votes, as such a strategy could lead to unintended and uncontrollable consequences, such as large scale civil disturbance and violence.
After the rebel war in 2001, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was established, to conduct an inquiry into the causes of the war and the lessons that must be learnt.
It is now several years since the publication of the TRC report. Sadly, many of its recommendations have still not been accomplished: Violation of the rule of law and the flagrant abuse of power by those elected to serve the people continues; Chronic youth unemployment, abject poverty, corruption and poor governance are far from being tackled. Those were the seeds of the ten year long rebel war in Sierra Leone.
Editor’s Note
This article was written by Claudia Anthony, with additional content from the Sierra Leone Telegraph for wider publishing here.
Watch the last days of Foday Sankoh:
Lest we forget – the reasons for the carnage in Sierra Leone are still there.
We look helplessly as senior rebels (civil servants and elected officials) in Sierra Leone amputate the livelihood of the innocent people of Sierra Leone with the stroke of a pen.
Signing away the future of generations yet unborn to foreigners. May God have mercy on us all, for failing to stand up and shout for the truth.
Was Foday Sankoh born wicked or he was made wicked by the same system that we as Sierra Leoneons are celebrating today?
Sankoh was a young man who sacrificed his life to serve Sierra Leone in the Army. Despite his limited formal education he made an effort to study Telecommunication in the army.
In 1973, the corrupt, elected and paid politicians together with a corrupt judicial system cut off Sankoh’s military career by falsely accusing him that he had joined his brothers from Tonkolili (The Fornahs and Taqis to overthrow the APC government of Siaka Stevens)
As a young man left with no employment, Sankoh was left to scavenge in the border district of Kailahun in order to escape another barbaric regime.
The APC regime of Siaka Stevens and General Momoh sent so many Sierra Leoneans to their early demise, while the same Sierra Leoneans danced and celebrated them.
I think these were the wicked Sierra Leoneans because no condition made them do what they did other greed and wickedness.
When Foday Sankoh launched his RUF revolution in 1991, many of us whose areas were overrun by Sankoh’s RUF knew that unlike the RUF, the SLA of Momoh took no prisoners. Every young man who was accused as a collaborator was killed and mutilated.
Soldiers would drive to big towns and cities that were far removed from the front line with decapitated heads and body parts tied to their military vehicles. Nobody including Momoh and his Generals at Cockerill and Parliamentarians said anything.
Rather we were applauding the success of the Army at the front lines. What many people especially in Freetown did not know was that most of those who were killed were captured in areas that the RUF had retreated from. The RUF subsequently learned not to take prisoners from the SLA. This trend continued under the NPRC and SLPP government that came after the APC.
The picture of that man shown above is another example of things committed by the soldiers that was blamed on the RUF of Sankoh. I am not saying that the RUF did not commit atrocities. In fact they committed so many especially as their revolution extended far beyond what they had envisaged.
But the first amputation to occur in Sierra Leone was committed by the SLA in 1991 when a so-called RUF collaborator was amputated and a letter meant for Sankoh hanged around his neck. Of Course the young man died at Mendekema after Jawi Chiefdom in the Kailahun district.
Unfortunately, none of those atrocities made it into the APC controlled papers in Freetown, and at that time the international press were not interested in our war.
Again to the amputated man shown above in this article, he used to work at Customs at the Queen Elizabeth Quay in Freetown. He was a custom guard. He was amputated in 1999 when the AFRC were retreating from Freetown. The RUF played a minimal role in the January 6 Freetown invasion.
So like him, the many that were amputated in Freetown were amputated by renegade soldiers that formed the AFRC. Surprisingly, the same AFRC soldiers were celebrated by many Sierra Leoneans especially in Freetown. As a matter of fact many pen pushers of the current ruling government lambasted the Tejan Kabba government for disbanding such an indisciplined military outfit.
The TRC that was set up after the war was a white wash. Its purpose was hijacked by the same greedy politicians many of whom are in the current government. Sierra Leone celebrated the likes of Victor Foh and now President Koroma when they testified before the TRC stating that problems of Sierra Leone started when the NPRC overthrew the APC.
Sankoh’s revolution was hijacked and made to look bad as it turned out to be. What a world we live in?