Sierra Leone police arrested armed robbers in the west of the city

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2017

The shooting last year of Sierra Leone’s retired chief of the military and the killing of a well-known barrister in Freetown, sparked a renewed debate about rising armed robbery and criminality in the capital.

But in the last few months, police have stepped up their game with the help of vigilant members of communities, with reports of the capture or killing of armed gangs by armed police officers.

According to report by the Aberdeen Police Division; “On Friday, 4th August 2017, at 01:00 hours along the Lumley/Aberdeen Beach Road Freetown, Christian Daniel a Beach Marshall of the National Tourist Board (NTB) Aberdeen, assisted by Sergeant 7347 Sesay of the Operational Support Division (OSD) attached to the Aberdeen Division, arrested Mohamed Conteh and Alpha Mansaray (both alleged to be 15 years of age) both of No. 105 Peninsular Road, Goderich in Freetown.

“They were in possession of a black pistol and two face masks. Three other suspects are at large. The two boys are helping the Police with their investigations.”

Mohamed Alieu Bah reports:

Beach Marshalls of the National Tourist Board of Sierra Leone (NTB) with the help of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) intercepted Five robbers – two minors and three adults, last Thursday, 3rd August 2017, in possession of a pistol and head masks.

Speaking to Mohamed Alieu Bah on Friday 4th August, Superintendent of Police, Aiah Edward Samadia of the Aberdeen Police Station, Cape Road, Aberdeen, said that “the joint night police patrol and the beach marshals intercepted the suspects because of their peculiar movements.

“They were interrogated and searched which resulted to the finding of the Robber Gun and Head Gears. I was alerted around 01:30, immediately when the incident occurred.

“The two minors were apprehended on the spot while the three adults escaped. Just this morning we have also apprehended one adult. (Photo: Youth arrested).

“Two suspect’s houses have been identified, I have also dispatched my personnel to go and get them,” the LUC explained.

He however, called on the general public to keep calm as the police are on top of the situation, and the case is under investigation.

“We want to assure all Sierra Leoneans that, we are doing everything within our powers to ensure that we provide adequate security along our beaches for the use of all and sundry” he assured.

It could be recalled that, few days ago the beach marshals apprehended one fraudster with fake items whose intention was to dupe tourists, investors and Sierra Leoneans who visit the tourist area.

“We want to send a strong warning to everyone that, the beaches are not meant for criminals. We will not tolerate any form of criminality along our coastal areas.

“ Our recent robust actions are a deterrent to all would be criminals. They should never venture or they will find themselves in hot waters,” warned the General Manager of the National Tourist Board – Mr. Yassin Kargbo.

“We are always alert, we were given proper training by the police. So we have the potential to sniff and figure out criminals as quick as possible” commented Moses Hilton Borbor George – the CSO of the beach marshals. (Photo: Second youth who was arrested).

