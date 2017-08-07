Sierra Leone AYV TV live political debate today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 August 2017

SLPP and APC have dominated the political landscape since independence. Now, there seems to be a growing desire for political change.

The ADP is becoming a pain in the head for both the APC and the SLPP.

New slogans have been introduced in the politics of Sierra Leone: Grand Coalition of Progressives and the Coalition for Change.

Are these forces strong enough to send the APC and SLPP into the political wilderness?

Join Samuel Wise Bangura on AYV TV and Radio at 1pm this Monday as he hosts a panel of Sierra Leoneans who are in touch with the issues.

Tune in to channel 33 and FM 101.6 or log on to www.ayvnews.com or download the AYV Mobile App and be part of the interactive show.

Your comments or questions can be sent to 099101333. ©ayv.communications. directorate

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



