Heavy rain in Freetown causing major destruction – emergency warning issued

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 August 2017

Heavy rains in Freetown have led to landslide in the vicinity of Guma in Regent and Mortema.

Over 200 unidentified remains are reported to have been taken to the Connaught hospital mortuary. 60 of the 200 dead are said to be children

Over 100 people are believed to have been confirmed dead at Regent land slide. There is unconfirmed heavy death toll in the Mortema area around the SS camp, Regent where more than 50 people are believed dead.

Several houses are covered in deep mud with people stranded inside. Emergency services are trying hard to rescue people trapped in their homes, but with great difficulty.

Also a road linking Regent village and Jui has been cut in two, with vehicle traffic now severely restricted. Other areas of Freetown that are seriously affected are: Kissy Brook and Dworzak Farm communities.

More than 500 homes in the Babadorie and Kanigo communities are said to have been lost.

The army has joined the police and survivors in helpimg to rescue people and recover the dead.

SOS Alert – There has been a major landslide at Regent – near the GUMA reservoir area.

According to eyewitness reports, a section of the hill has collapsed and several houses affected.

Be exceptionally careful when driving to work this morning.

It’s raining heavily and visibility is very poor, especially for those living up the hills.

“This is absolutely terrible. Oh my God! Please let us pray that none of our brothers, sisters and children will lose their life in this very sad incident. Property can be replaced even though painful, as memory is lost. But life cannot be replaced. Lord have mercy on our people,” one pungent comment on social media.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph will update you on this very serious and fast developing emergency in Freetown, as we get the latest information.

