Alie Kabba Speaks about the devastating floods and its destruction of Freetown

Alie Kabba

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 August 2017

With hundreds of our compatriots reported dead or missing, my heart cries out aloud for my country and our people. In the face of this devastating flood, let us come together, even as our tears are pouring down with blood-soaked raindrops.

Let us all endeavour to be a little kinder to those around us. Those suffering should assist those suffering more, and those suffering more need to look out for those suffering the most.

As we start to bury our dead and begin to repair our lives in the midst of this pouring sadness, we should also have the courage to assess our general situation with a serious eye to identifying and adopting effective preventive measures.

It is not my intention to risk being misinterpreted as sounding “political”, but in the midst of this disaster one can not help but be true to the feelings of the people! So I make no apologies for refusing to shy away from expressing the frustration, anger and deep sadness that have enveloped the land we love.

“Political correctness” is a lame excuse when tragedies like this are happening to us. It is unacceptable for any government to be caught unawares or unprepared all the time. It is unconscionable for any government to act only when it is too late to save lives.

Season after season we are made to roll under the merciless onslaught of calamities that can actually be predicted and even prevented. Instead we stand helpless and hopeless as the result of the failure to act by those who are paid to act comes crushing us in a sudden fury of death and destruction.

There are many times when one feels like one is living in a country besieged, with the distinct air of a decaying slave dungeon, where many are left to perish in vain. Now is just one such harrowing time.

This should never be our living lot, my beloved Sierra Leoneans. Even by our low standards, the events unfolding right now in Sierra Leone are far too heart-twisting. Children, young girls and boys, the elderly, all being swept away like straw to their death.

While I continue to nurse the hope that very thorough investigations would be conducted to determine what could have been done to shield the people from this horror, we should stop being passively reactive and start holding those in authority squarely accountable for the actions or in-actions that endanger the lives and welfare of the people.

May the precious souls of the dead rest in perfect peace. May all those who are currently grieving and the “permanent sufferers” of the land be meaningfully consoled.

May our nation rise to combat the torturing effects of this massive disaster, and may this be the end of our darkest curve straightening out to better days for all.

We will mourn our loss, and work to build a Sierra Leone that will be a shinning light on the hilltop of Africa.” (End)

Please give generously to the Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal to help the Freetown Flood Victims by clicking on this link:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freetownflooddisasteremergencyappeal

