Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 August 2017

The Sierra Leone Telegraph has launched an Emergency Appeal to raise at least £50,000 to help victims of the flood disaster which took place on the 13th and 14th of August 2017 in Freetown. So far – in just one week, we have raised over £6,000. Thanks to all that have so far donated. We need you to help us help the victims of this appalling disaster.

Please note that all funds donated, will be channeled to the victims through the International Humanitarian Organisations and local NGOs that are working hard in Sierra Leone to save lives, improve quality of life, reduce poverty and take better care of the environment.

Please go to the Just Giving Crowd Funding Website to make a donation, by clicking on this link:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/FreetownFloodDisasterEmergencyAppeal

About the Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal:

We are raising £50,000 to help victims of the massive flooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone which has taken the lives of hundreds of people, with thousands now homeless, and over 600 unacounted for.

Heavy rains in the West African city of Freetown in Sierra Leone, caused major landslide on the Sugar Loaf Mountain of the city. Over 350 of the recovered bodies were buried on Thursday, 17th of August, 2017 in Waterloo, Freetown.

Hundreds of people are still buried underneath the mud, as efforts are made to recover bodies. The Connaught Hospital mortuary continues to receive the remains of children, and their parents.

Over 150 of the 350 buried on Thursday, 17th August, 2017 are children.

About 1,000 homes were destroyed – many remain covered in deep mud with people buried inside. Emergency services are trying hard to rescue anyone still alive, though hope is fading fast.

Fifteen years ago, saw the end of a deadly ten year rebel war, which left over 100,000 dead and thousands of people homeless – living in shanty huts.

Then came the deadly Ebola virus in 2014, which took the lives of over 4,000 people. Sierra Leone is one of the poorest nations in the world, with most people earning less than 60 British Pence a day. More than 40% of newly born children will not live to see their fifth birthday; and over 30% of pregnant women die during or after child birth.

And now heavy rains have taken its toll on a nation that is almost collapsing under the weight of poverty.

The landslides which took place on the 13th and 14th of August 2017, have left thousands of people homeless. Food, clean drinking water, and clothing are now needed to help those that have lost everything. This is why I am asking for your kind donation to help those people.

Once again, please note that all funds donated, will be channeled to the victims through the International Humanitarian Organisations and local NGOs that are working hard in Sierra Leone to save lives, improve quality of life, reduce poverty and take better care of the environment. THANK YOU – GOD BLESS YOU.

Please give generously to help the Freetown Flood Victims:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freetownflooddisasteremergencyappeal

