Sierra Leone vice president Foh and mines minister Minkailu Mansaray implicated in corruption – Op ed

Mohamed Karankeh

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 August 2017

Before I comment on the merit or demerit of the criminal aspect of this case, I want to ask and, or to know why so much money is expended on a single religious activity by our government in a secular country like ours.

If such much can be given to people to go to Mecca, why not give similar amounts to lecturers, teachers, students, and pupils to better the country’s human resource pool?

Why withhold salaries of lecturers endlessly for months?

Of what use is Hajj to the generality of the country?

Did not the pillar of Islam state that one must only undertake Hajj if he or she can afford it, and after such individual has address his or her basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing and health care?

Do the majority of Sierra Leoneans meet these basics needs, or has the government been able to provide these basics needs for its citizen?

If no, why are we putting so much money on something that has no immediate impact on the lives of the majority of citizens?

Now, I will dwell on the core of this article.

In 1971, former President Kabba when he was permanent secretary in the ministry of trade, was banned from holding any public office after a commission that investigated him, found out that although he was not directly linked to the unscrupulous sale of our produce and that he did not receive part of the proceeds from that fraudulent sale, however as permanent secretary – who was in charge of supervising the ministry responsible for the produce, he did not show due diligence in his work; and because of his omission of duty, fraud occurred right under his nose.

He was therefore recommended not to hold any public office in the country again. As to how he became president in 1996, that is something that could be discussed in another article at another time.

Similarly, the current Vice president Mr Victor Foh has today been delegated by the president to be in charge of the Hajj program.

Currently, it is alleged that several thousands – if not millions of dollars, have been embezzled or fraudulently collected and stolen by people in a committee that is under his nose.

If this was a serious country, the dragnet should start from the VP. Is the VP a sacred cow?

By the way, was this same VP Foh not banned from holding any public office in 1981 by another commission that investigated financial improprieties in a Ministry he worked for? Why is he in public office?

Like Kabba before him, why are we always making the same mistake of recycling questionable characters that end s up exhibiting the same traits that first caused their banning from holding public offices?

Editor’s Note

kindly donate to our Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal. We’re raising £50000 to Help victims of the massive flooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which has taken the lives of hundreds of people, with thousands now homeless.

Please go to our JustGiving Crowdfunding Page and help make it happen:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freetownflooddisasteremergencyappeal?utm_id=2&utm_term=RP2Xbe26B

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



