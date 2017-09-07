Invest Sierra Leone 2017 returns on 9th October

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2017

Invest Sierra Leone, the only annual forum dedicated to encouraging investment into Sierra Leone, returns to London on 9 October 2017. This year’s theme is “Investment in Sierra Leone – a tradition of innovation.”

The annual forum is a collaboration between leading global law firm – Herbert Smith Freehills LLP and Insight Magazine, Sierra Leone’s only business journal and is endorsed by the Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA). It was launched in 2015 at the House of Commons by David Lammy MP.

The forum follows a panel discussion format. It is intended to identify innovative approaches to investment in Sierra Leone and gives interested investors the opportunity for in-depth in-person discussion with government ministers, CEOs, financiers and the country’s most successful business and investment pioneers.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Samura Kamara, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, Attorney General.

Other speakers are Amara Kuyateh, Deputy Director General of Sierra Leone’s National Social Security and Investment Trust; Abu Kamara, Director of Sierra Leone’s Public Private Partnership Unit; Tom Cairnes, founder of ManoCap – the Africa focused private investment firm, and representatives from the CDC Group, as well as existing private sector investors.

Participation is by invitation only. If you wish to attend, please contact Insight Magazine.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



