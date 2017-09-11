Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 September 2017

Sierra Leone’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice – Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara yesterday Sunday 10th, September 2017, joined Chief Justice Abdullai Hamid Charm in celebrating the Annual Judicial Service Day at the St. George’s Cathedral, Freetown.

And on Saturday, 9th September 2017, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was crowned Chief Kayamba of Kayamba Chiefdom in the Moyamba District, by the fourteen Paramount Chiefs of the District.

The Head of the coronation ceremony – Chief Gulama, expressed confidence over the work of the Attorney General in promoting good governance and expanding access to Justice for All, through the Legal Aid Network. (Photo: JFK – right, and the Chief Justice).

In accepting the honour, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara expressed thanks to the chiefs for the recognition.

He encouraged the audience to remain law abiding citizens and trust in the leadership of the State.

It will be recalled that Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has also been accorded the prestigious title of Chief Kailondo, Warrior of the East.

In another separate coronation, in the neighbouring country of Liberia, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara was crowned Chief Wenlah of Suakoko in the Bong County, for his meritorious service in the field of International Criminal justice and Human Rights.

JFK as he’s popularly known, continues to receive accolades for dedication and commitment to promoting the welfare of his compatriots.

“No wonder, he’s the proud recipient of the African Achievers Award. The only Sierra Leonean to have been so recognized,” a spokesman of the JFK Strategic Media Team told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

