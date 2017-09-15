Plea from Sierra Leone’s commissioner for revenue and taxation to citizens and businesses to pay their taxes

N’Bompa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2017

Sierra Leone’s National Revenue Authority (NRA) Commissioner Haja Kallah Kamara, is pleading to all citizens and businesses in the country to adhere to their rules and regulations regarding the payment of taxes.

The nation she said cannot maintain sustainable development, if citizens and businesses shirk their responsibility to pay taxes on time.

The NRA has put strategies in place to track down defaulters, as well as embarking on nationwide sensitisation on the issue of tax compliance. Defrauding the state is a crime, therefore, defaulting citizens and businesses will pay a hefty price, including being asked to pay double the sum owed for defrauding, as well as custodial sentence if found guilty.

The Cooperate Affairs department headed by Mr. Mohamed Bangura and the Anti-Smuggling units of the NRA, are now embarking on tracking down defaulters. Most developed countries sustain their development from taxation.

Editor’s Note

kindly donate to our Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal. We’re raising £50000 to help victims of the massive flooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which took the lives of over one thousand people, with thousands now homeless.

Please go to our JustGiving Crowdfunding Page and help make it happen:

