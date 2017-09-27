Ibrahim Alieu Kanu

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 September 2017

It is really pathetic for a foreign criminal posing as a Man of God to utter utterances that have the propensity to wedge a knife in Sierra Leone’s fabric of religious tolerance. Religious tolerance is a key indicator for a nation to be ranked high among the peaceful nations in the world and the sub-region to be specific.

Religious tolerance has been the backbone of Sierra Leone’s peaceful coexistence for quite a long time. Sierra Leoneans are never sensitive to religious discrimination and have embraced each other in all facets of society.

Many people have asked whether the current Minister of Social Welfare Gender and Children’s Affairs Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (Photo: Left), is a practicing Muslim because of her unique way of dressing in Islamic attires on Fridays, when worshiping with Muslims in various Masjids across the Capital Freetown and the country at large.

Dr Blyden is a fervent Christian with high moral values, whose religious tolerance is unique, more than any other previous Minister in the Social Welfare Ministry, according to many Muslims. Some Muslims say she is more Islamic than Christian, because of her approach to religious affairs – especially Islam.

For a criminal in the person of Ajisafe to utter such words against a world renown Islamic scholar, Sheik Dr Mufti Ismail Menk and the Islamic religion in general, is not only a disgrace to the newly found money making Christian denominations, but a phenomenon which has the tendency to plunge this religious tolerant nation into chaos.

Many lazy Sierra Leoneans have deserted or swapped the traditional Christian denominations like the Catholics, Wesleyan, Methodist, Anglican, Adventist, Presbyterian, Lutheran for these money thirsty criminal denominations and their 419ers posing as men of God.

There have been countless crusades of both national and foreign preachers at the national stadium with no comments from the Muslim Community in the country. In fact Muslims don’t even want to know what they are doing at the National Stadium, nor their utterances.

Who was Ajisafe in the past 17years? Now he is a wealthy man with funds extorted from lazy Sierra Leoneans in the name of promised prosperity and salvation. Our brothers and sisters have abandoned our old churches in search of false promises.

Now that Ajisafe had succeeded in siphoning wealth at the expense of our vulnerable sisters and brothers, he has embarked on fermenting chaos in our society; and in a drive to plunge us into the Nigerian experience where he is from.

Victor Ajisafe want Sierra Leone to experience what is happening in Central African Republic and his native Nigeria, where a Hausa marrying an Ibo is not only a taboo, but a phenomenon that has the tendency to wipe a whole genealogy.

The Government of Sierra Leone and the Inter Religious Council must ban this monster posing as a man of God and deport him to Nigeria.

I had never heard Catholics, Wesleyans, Methodists , Anglicans and Adventists advertising crusades on the media. But these new Christian denominations are all over the place advertising their crusade using all sorts of themes with falsified testimonies.

Victor Ajisafe’s gate must be closed and sent back to Nigeria because he wants to plunge this nation into a religious war.

The Muslim community must ignore the unfortunate utterances of 419er Ajisafe and continue to keep the peace and be more religiously tolerant than ever before.

