Alleged attacks on local journalists by SLPP supporters must be investigated

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 April 2018:

It is now one month since elections were held in Sierra Leone; and twenty-four days, since the newly elected president Julius Maada Bio took office. But reports of political violence and instability continue to dominate the news, including troubling allegation of attack on the offices of the Sierra Express Media in Freetown by SLPP supporters.

It is important at this critical period of political transition, that the newly elected SLPP government prioritises the security and safety of all citizens and journalists, irrespective of party political affiliation, tribal or regional origin.

President Bio has spoken out loudly against lawlessness, political violence and impunity. But he must act now and decisively, if his rhetoric is to be taken seriously.

Sierra Leone’s liberal democracy and civil liberty must not be allowed to be eroded by a few hoodlums, who are bent on imposing their will or determined to settle old scores with those with whom they disagree.

President Bio must ensure that all allegations of political violence and attacks against the media, are properly investigated by the police and those responsible brought to justice.

The proprietor of Sierra Express Media – Mr. Chukwu Adeyemi Paul has written a letter of complaint to the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), crying out for help, following an attack on his newspaper offices in the capital Freetown. This is what he says:

To: The President,

Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ)

Campbell Street

Freetown, Sierra Leone

Dear Sir,

Report of Attack and threatening language by SLPP supporters on Sierra Express Media (SEM)

I write to refer you to an attack and threatening language by alleged supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) on staff of the above mentioned media house.

On Monday 23rd April, 2018 at about 4:30 p.m., a group, comprising six (6) gallant men dressed in green and wearing wristbands with Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) inscription, stormed the premises of Sierra Express Media at 13 Pademba Road, Freetown, and started raining insults on members of staff of the institution that were present at the said time.

According to the attackers, Sierra Express Media has been very critical of the SLPP during their time in opposition and has also continued with the same trend even now that they are in governance.

They alleged that our articles and publications have been negative about their party and their candidate, who is now the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, and has therefore come for us to pay dearly for our publications.

Even though they did not succeed in harming any staff during this attack, they have however promised to come in subsequent times and especially during the night to carry out their plans.

As the body that is responsible for all journalists and media houses within the country, Sierra Express Media is therefore calling on the Association to come to its rescue as the lives of its staff are under threat.

I thank you for your anticipated intervention.

Yours Sincerely,

Chukwu Adeyemi Paul

Proprietor

