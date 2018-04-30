Another big achievement for Sierra Leone’s AYV Media Empire

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 May 2018:

Sierra Leone’s most successful media and entertainment enterprise – the African Young Voices (AYV) is making waves for all the right reasons, after a weekend of crowning glory which saw its President – Ambassador Anthony Navo, bagged the ‘Man of the Year’ award in Sierra Leone. The award was presented by the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Mrs. Fatima Jabbie Bio.

Priding itself in strategic leadership, longterm vision, quality programming, diversity, extensive coverage and professionalism, the AYV media empire continues to make the people of Sierra Leone proud, as it excels both locally and internationally.

And in London too last weekend, AYV Enterprises received another accolade, as the wife of Anthony Navo – Mrs Haja Navo (Photo) received the ‘Diaspora Award’ from the Sweissy Union UK, in recognition of AYV’s pioneering work in bringing a media platform to the Sierra Leonean global audience.

CEO of AYV International – Mrs Haja Navo, was presented with the award at a special event in London marking Sierra Leone’s 57 years of independence from Great Britain.

Latest on the list of well deserving achievements bagged by AYV, were the multiple awards won last weekend at the Sisters Choice Awards ceremony in Freetown.

It was a good night for the AYV media and entertainment company, as it tops the Sisters’ Choice Man of the Year award and the Diaspora award from the Sweissy Union UK, with another accolade, won by the AYV TV presenter – Antonia Howard, who picked up the ‘Best Female Television Personality of the Year’ award.

These latest achievements come as no surprise to those who have been closely following progress made by the AYV media empire.

Ambassador Navo has created a platform that continues to empower young people in the media and entertainment industry.

Women and girls have benefitted immensely from the AYV Media Empire investment, which was rightly recognised by the women of Sierra Leone at last weekend’s Sisters Choice Awards ceremony.

Navo’s dream is not only about employing women today. It is also about providing an advocacy platform for women’s empowerment.

AYV TV presenter – Antonia Howard, is a typical example of a successful and hard working young graduate from the University, who has excelled very rapidly, through the AYV Platform.

What a huge and spectacular weekend of success for AYV Enterprises, as it continues to lead the media and entertainment industry in Sierra Leone, through innovation, good vision and strategic leadership.

