APC loses appeal to disqualify Kandeh Yumkella from the 2018 elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 February 2018

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella has won an appeal filed by the ruling APC at the head office of the country’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Freetown, against the ruling of the Kambia District NEC Office to throw out an objection brought by the party’s candidate in Kambia to disqualify Dr Yumkella from contesting the 2018 elections.

The objection filed by Mr. Sankoh – the ruling APC candidate for the Kambia Constituency 62, claimed that:

“Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella with voter identification card number 2282101 is a dual citizen of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the United States of America in violation of section 76(1a) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone Act No 6 of 1991 and the Public Elections (Act No 4) of 2012……….“Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella with voter identification card number 2282101 said openly on the 18th Day of January 2018 in a Press Conference that he holds a dual citizenship and that he has renounced same.”

But the District Returning Officer – Mr Umaru Fomba ruled on the 24th of January 2018 that: “Having looked at the objection before me and with reference to both sections 76 (1a) and 63 (Act No.4) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone and the Public Elections Act of 2012 respectively, I have considered the explanations submitted in support of the objection and I have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to reverse the provisional nomination of Yumkella Kandeh Kolleh.”

But dissatisfied with that ruling, the ruling APC then decided to make an appeal at the NEC Office in Freetown. And it has once again lost its efforts to have Dr Yumkella kicked out of the 2018 elections.

On the 29th of January 2018, NEC officials in Freetown ruled that they see no material difference in the evidence submitted by the APC in Kambia to that which was submitted in its appeal in Freetown, and that therefore Dr Yumkella cannot be excluded from the 2018 elections.

This is Dr Yumkella speaking on AYV TV about this latest NEC ruling and other issues regarding the NGC party and the forthcoming elections:

You can read the Freetown ruling below:

