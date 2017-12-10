AYV on Sunday presents – Is Julius Maada Bio fit for the presidency?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 December 2017

In just over three months, Sierra Leone will usher in the next President of the Republic. In the lead up to this defining moment, AYV Media, continues to present wide ranging views about the presidential aspirants unedited, unadulterated, and unrestrained.

Up next, Angela hosts Lawyer Solomon Jamiru, Lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, Valnora Edwin, Professor Dr. Alhaji N’jai and Lahai Lawrence Leema, from 7:00pm this Sunday to evaluate the candidacy of Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio, in an AYV exclusive interview.

Is Maada Bio the best candidate for the Presidency?

Find out tonight – Sunday, 10th December 2017, on AYV channel 33, AYV Radio 101.6 FM, ayvnews.com, at 7pm.

Also on facebook, you can catch us on https://goo.gl/F7X7QA and on the AYV mobile app this Sunday 10th December, from 7:00pm.

