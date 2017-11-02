Barrister at Law thanks NOSLINA for scholarship that funded his education

Abdulai Kondowa, B. A., LLB, BL

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 November 2017

It was exactly six years ago when I got news that I had won NOSLINA’s [National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America’s] ‘Mohamed Sadu Bah Scholarship’ to read for a law degree at Fourah Bay College (FBC), University of Sierra Leone.

It was a turning point in my life. Four years before then, I had been accepted to read law at the university, but I could not honour the acceptance due to financial difficulties.

In 2011, NOSLINA came with the golden opportunity and I won the scholarship.

After five years of rigorous academic work, I was awarded a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree which qualified me to enter the Sierra Leone Law School to take the Bar Exam. I passed the exams with flying colours.

On the 20th October, 2017, I was called to the Bar with the title Barrister at Law (BL). This qualifies me to practise law in Sierra Leone and other Commonwealth countries.

I will be spending a year on my pupillage with a lawyer of at least 10 years standing, before signing the permanent register of barristers and solicitors. It has been a long journey indeed.

I would therefore like to thank the entire NOSLINA membership and its Executive Director for their tremendous support.

To study law in Sierra Leone requires a lot of money and effort. NOSLINA made it relatively easy for me.

A German scholar, Michael Skinner, once said that the strength of a nation is not judged by the number of arsenals or chemical weapons that it possesses, but by the sum total of its educated people.

NOSLINA investing in educating a Sierra Leonean to this level is by no means a small achievement, and it is a step in the right direction.

Mohamed Sadu Bah I later learnt, was an attorney, and that the scholarship was dedicated to his memory. May his soul rest in peace. Mohamed Sadu Bah has passed away, but in Abdulai Kondowa there will be another Mohamed Sadu Bah.

No matter how wealthy I become, no matter how influential I would be, no matter what height I reach, NOSLINA’s support in helping me achieve my dream profession, will forever continue to linger in my mind.

I am grateful. Thank you, thank you and thank you all. God bless Sierra Leone, God bless NOSLINA.

