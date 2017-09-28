Bolloré Transport and Logistics employees out in the streets of Freetown for a good cause

Abdul Malik Bangura

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 September 2017

Over four hundred employees of the Bolloré Transport and Logistics Transportation in Sierra Leone took to the streets of Freetown in a walk – commemorating “Marathon Day” in the capital last Thursday, 21st September, 2017.

The walk – covering several miles took the company’s staff from the Queen Elizabeth II Water Quay through Savage Square, Fourah Bay Road and to Up Gun Turn Table, then down Cline Town and finally ended at the Cline Town entrance gate of Water Quay.

Madam Claurinda Morgan – the company’s Human Resource Manager said that the marathon was the second to be organized by Bolloré Transport and Logistics Transportation in Sierra Leone.

She added that the event is also a fund raising venture, which involves financial charity donation deducted from the salaries of all members of staff. She said they deduct three Euros from each staff’s salary which go towards helping needy people across the world.

Madam Morgan added that last year they chose Sierra Leone, and they were able to dispense the sum of thirty-three thousand US Dollars through Red Cross Sierra Leone, to help in their charity undertakings.

Derrell Coker – Documentation Manager of Bolloré Transport and Logistics Transportation in Sierra Leone, said this year they have identified the Republic of Guinea, and that after the marathon all the staff of Bolloré Transport and Logistics Transportation in Sierra Leone will contribute Three Euros each towards humanitarian assistance through UNICEF in Guinea.

He said they always work with credible international partners throughout all the 105 countries that Bolloré Transport and Logistics Transportation Service operates.

