Former president of Sierra Leone – Tejan Kabba has died

The Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 March 2014

Former president of Sierra Leone – Ahmed Tejan Kabba has died, aged 82.

He is reported to have passed away peacefully at his residence in Freetown this afternoon, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, son and extended family.

President Koroma is currently out of the country on a state visit, but a statement released by State House on his behalf says that; “His Excellency the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma announces with deep sadness the death of former President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, whose passing away is an irreparable loss to his family and the nation at large.

“The President, government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone extend heartfelt condolences to the Kabbah family and pray that Allah in his infinite mercy will grant them succour and solace in this time of grief.

To honour the late leader, His Excellency the President has declared seven days of mourning, from Friday 14th March to Thursday 20th March 2014, and all flags will fly at half mast during this period.”

The Sierra Leone Telegraph will bring you full analysis tomorrow.

