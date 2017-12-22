Gone too soon – Ashley Michael Kaye passed on

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 December 2017:

The death is sadly reported of Mr Ashley Michael (Abraham – אַבְרָהָם ) Kaye, who passed away peacefully in London on Sunday 17th December, 2017, aged 68. He is survived by his wife – Minister (Mrs.) Babsy Kaye and Sons – Sylvester and Samuel Cameron.

He will be sorely missed by his family: Grandfather in Law – Professor Solomon Pratt, Mother in Law – Mrs. Sylvia Blyden, Sisters and Brother in Law – Dr Sylvia Blyden, Miss Cheryl Blyden, Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden Jnr, and Mrs Elsa Blyden.

Relatives and cousins include: Mrs Abie Labor-Koroma, Rev. Bami & Apostle (Mrs.) Lucinda Palmer, Mr. Brima & Mrs Isatu Keita, Mr Theophilus & Mrs. Zainab Kamara, Mr Lawrence & Mrs. Ngozi Sesay, Mr. Rilwan and Mrs Jacqueline Cullen-Olushesi

Nieces and nephews – Ashanti, Akintoye, Miles and Mia-Rose.

Close family friends include: His Grace Bishop J. Archibald & Rev. (Mrs.) Irene Cole, Mr. Colade & Rev. (Mrs.) Millicent Thorpe and family, Mr. Momoh & Rev. (Mrs.) Seray Bangura and family, Rev. (Mrs.) Rakie Koroma and family, Ms Yanike Thomas and family, Ms. Zainab Jaffa and family, Tanisha Henry and family, Pauline and family, Mr. Victor and Mrs Helen Matthews, Mr. Raymond Taghioff, Rev Canon Veronica Thomas, Members of the New Life Ministries International London Fellowship, Members of Prophetic Life Development Prayer Group.

Other relatives include: Levene Family, Krotowsky Family, Kaye Family, Scwartz Family, Madam Joya Davies, Mr Emmanuel & Mrs. Mary Harding, Madam Isa Blyden, Mr Bai & Mrs. Glenys Blyden, Mr Akintoye & Mrs Fenda Akinwumi, Dr Eluem Blyden, Madam Cleo Blyden, Chef Didi Blyden, Mr. Christopher & Dr (Mrs.) Nemata Bickersteth, Mr Joe & Mrs Josephine Jalloh Jamboria, Mrs Araba Ben-Carew-Josiah and their families, Mr. Philip A. Johnson and family, Mr. Donald & Mrs Virginia Zack-Williams, Mr Safea Songu-Mbriwa, Mr Egerton & Mrs. Moira Mammah, Mrs Angella Williams, Mr. Sonny and Mrs Antoinette Roberts, Mrs Hannah Butcher, Mrs Thelma Conteh, Mr James Pratt.

Relatives also include: Mrs Victoria Ben-Carew, Mrs Ayodele Cream-Wright, Mrs Iyamide Clarke, Mr Eddie & Mrs. Eleanor Bashco-George, Mrs Nafisatu Alhadi, Mr Tunjie Lightfoot-Taylor, Mr Lloyd Bright, Hon Justice Bintu Alhadi, Administrator & Registrar General Madam Seray Kallay, Mrs Hilda Shyllon, Mrs Ruby Stronge, Mr Tony and Mrs Isabella Findlay, Miss Emma Harding, Mrs Matilda Adjagba, Mrs Emmanuella Jenkins and Mr Emmanuel Harding jnr. Mrs. Marian Adebie-Williams, The Solomon Pratt family, Boyle, Patnelli, Porter, Mammah, Candy, Bull, Iscandari, Marsh, Alhadi, Taylors, Williams, Ben-Carew, Mr & Mrs Unisa Carew, Lightfoot Taylor, Bascho-George, Songu-Mbriwa, Elba Jones, Nicol of Aberdeen, Takawira, Roberts of Congo town, the Foulah Town & Fourah Bay Community and the Juba Estate community. Haja Mrs Mabinty S.I. Koroma, Mrs Joya Briggs, Dr Dolly Grant, Mrs Farella Thomas-Clarkson.

Family Friends: Kelly Roberts and Family, Jay Patel and Family, Revd. Fr. Stuart Leck of St. Barnabas Church, Downham

Funeral Arrangements are as follows

Laying out and viewing will take place on Wednesday, 27th December, 2017, from 12 noon to 3pm at C P J Field incorporating Constable and Toop Funeral Home, 589 Downham Way, Bromley, KENT, BR1 5HX

Funeral Service will be held at Hither Green Cemetery Anglican Chapel, Verdant Lane, SE6 1JX at 11am on Thursday 28th December, 2017 followed by Burial at Hither Green Cemetery, Verdant Lane, SE6 1TP

Sympathisers can call on widow Minister (Mrs) Babsy Kaye on +44 7484 611198 / +44-20-8461-5594 and visit at 130 Capstone Road, Downham, Bromley, KENT, BR1 5NG

In place of wreaths, there will be a Special Offering lifted during his homegoing celebrations for Donation to the Guys And St Thomas’ Hospital Kidney Patients Association’ Registered charity number: 1165881 www.gsttkpa.org.

Alternatively, please also donate in Memory of Ashley Kaye to their Just Giving Page: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/charity/guys-and-st-thomas-hospital-kidney-patients-association-1165881

