Head of AYV media empire – Anthony Navo bags another award in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 June 2018:

The President of the Africa Young Voices Media Empire – Ambassador Anthony Navo, who was recently crowned ‘Youth Ambassador’ for his contributions to building a positive future for the youth of Sierra Leone, has been crowned the ‘Most Influential Young Sierra Leonean 2018’.

Mr Navo has been recognised for two consecutive years as one of the most influential young Sierra Leoneans. And last Friday night – 1st of June 2018, the awards kept coming when he was distinctly recognised at the Miatta Conference Center in the presence of the First Lady of Sierra Leone – Mrs Fatima Bio, as ‘The Most Influential Young Sierra Leonean’ by the Most Influential Limited.

Receiving the prestigious award, the media mogul said that his passion for young people can never be compromised. He said if Sierra Leone is to develop, young people must be invested in and given the necessary support to be leaders in society.

“I believe in the ability and power of the youth to create the needed change Sierra Leone is yearning for. I have seen a society where the pulling down syndrome is in the hearts and minds of many, which makes it difficult for the young to thrive and succeed,” said Navo.

He urged every Sierra Leonean to be supportive and follow the dream of making Sierra Leone a great society through the youth.

Ambassador Navo is the President and Proprietor of the biggest and widest reach media house in Sierra Leone (AYV) that employs over 500 young people across the country.

He supports a huge number of Students and pupils in universities and schools in order to build their academic excellence and enhance their future.

He is the Global Chairman of the All Works of Life (AWOL) and a council member of the Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce.

His vision for the young has been demonstrated through the establishment of the AYV media empire, that has created the biggest platform for the voice of the young generation to be heard.

Mr. Navo has a great influence on the socio-economic development of Sierra Leone, through the development and promotion of the private enterprise ethos. The awards for hard work, dedication, selflessness and entrepreneurship, just keep coming.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



