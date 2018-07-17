Irish ambassador discusses with Sierra Leone minister of foreign affairs Alie Kabba

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 July 2018:

Yesterday, 16 July, 2018, the Ambassador of Ireland resident in Sierra Leone – Catherine Campbell met with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – Alie Kabba at his Tower Hill office in Freetown.

Ambassador Catherine Campbell said that her visit is aimed at enhancing the diplomatic efforts of the Government of Ireland in further deepening and strengthening the existing partnership and bilateral relationship between Ireland and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

She informed Minister Kabba of Ireland’s new policy for international development, “One World One Future”, of which Sierra Leone is one of the nine key beneficiary countries worldwide, which supports the government’s New Direction policy of “leaving no one behind”.

“The Irish government in our five years mission strategic plan (2019-2023) will continue to provide more support to girl child education, agriculture, nutrition, food security, gender, health, youth employment, crisis monitoring, human rights initiatives and governance through political, economic and technical cooperation in the areas of common interest,” said Ambassador Campbell.

Welcoming the Irish Ambassador to the Ministry, Dr. Alie Kabba underscored the significance of the visit of the Ireland Ambassador to his Ministry, which is aimed at broadening and deepening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Kabba lauded the support of the Irish government in enhancing the socio-economic development of the country through innovative cooperation and business development initiatives.

He spoke about the long standing bilateral relations between Ireland and the Republic of Sierra Leone that spans over one hundred years.

Dr. Kabba on behalf of president Bio and the people of Sierra Leone, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Irish government for their support and assistance to the Republic of Sierra Leone over the years.

Other Sierra Leone government officials present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Nimatulai Bah-Chang; the Director General, Mr. Paul A.S. Minah; the Director for Europe, Mr. Witsin T. Yankuba; and the Deputy Director for Europe, Mrs. Sia Tejan in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

