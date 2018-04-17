JFK Foundation donates 100 market tables to distressed Abacha Street traders

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 April 2018:

A charitable organisation – the JFK Foundation, which was established over five years ago by the former Attorney General of Sierra Leone – Mr Joseph Kamara and his wife Lynette Kamara, to support marginalised and vulnerable groups in Society, today brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of market traders in Freetown.

Mrs. Lynette Kamara – the Co-chairman of the JFK Foundation (Photo), was at Abacha Street where she donated 100 market tables to the Abacha Street traders, who were victims of post-elections violence in Freetown.

“The donation was non-partisan as every identified victim benefited,” says Mr. Joseph Kamara. The event was co-hosted under the auspices of the Traders Council.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mrs Kamara thanked them for their patience and urged them to continue to be law abiding.

Abdul Wahab Bangura – President of the JFK Foundation, spoke about the vision and activities of the Foundation, which he said is strongly committed to serving the needs of humanity.

Acknowledging thanks and appreciation for the donation, Chairlady Jatou expressed joy and praise for the donation and commended the JFK Foundation for their support at such a difficult moment. It was a joyous occasion for the traders as they sang songs in thanksgiving.

