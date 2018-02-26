Sankara Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2018:
If Kandeh Yumkella loses the presidential election, ignorance, illiteracy and tribalism would be the main reasons behind such a fiasco. Otherwise, Kandeh Yumkella is the best man for the job. I have seen several rotten governments in Sierra Leone, and the political jokers who headed those obnoxious regimes.
I grew up during Siaka Stevens’ destructive political criminality, which laid the groundwork for our national destruction.
I did see a noticeable idiot in action, Joseph Saidu Momoh, as he wasted our time whilst simultaneously sinking Sierra Leone, through sheer political incompetence.
On the other hand, I have never seen a political candidate as qualified for the job, as Kandeh Yumkella.
Although I am very concerned about the total absence of nationalism from our politics, a comparison of the presidential candidates has convinced me that Kandeh Yumkella is the best man for the job.
Yumkella’s level of sophistication can be seen through his accurate perception of international politics and the steps we must take to revive Sierra Leone.
Whatever happens in international politics will always determine how we should do business with the West and foreign “investors,” in general.
Blessed with natural resources, Sierra Leone needs a president who is conscious and clear-sighted enough to engage foreign investors with an intelligent disposition.
The other presidential aspirants do not have the required sophistication to contractually prevent Sierra Leone from being cheated by crookish, foreign investors and hustlers.
As an educated and conscious citizen of Sierra Leone, I have respect for clear-eyed politicians. In other words, I have no patience with ignorant politicians. Kandeh Yumkella is not Samura Kamara. He is far more competent and capable.
Yumkella is a conscious man. Yumkella is too wide-awake to be manipulated into signing dumb contracts with Chinese, Lebanese or Western crooks.
My dear compatriots in Sierra Leone: Please vote for Kandeh Yumkella. If you vote for Samura Kamara, you would be committing political suicide. Why commit political suicide, when you can vote for national renewal through the best man for the job, Kandeh Yumkella.
I just heard about KKY two weeks ago. I watched his speeches and interviews. No doubt in my mind this man will transform Sierra Leone. I urge the folks in Sierra Leone to give this man a chance. You have tried the two political parties for 56 years now to no avail. It’s time for change.
Kandeh is the wrong person put in the wrong boat and paddle by the wrong person. If he had exercised patience with the SLPP, it would have been better for him. He is inconsistent, talk too much, brags about UN work in SL, criticizes personalities instead of issues,.
He has no personal investment in the country with all the money he accumulated from the UN. His political career is going to end with this election just as Margai’s popularity ended with his resignation from SLLP and subsequent marriage to APC. Kandeh is going to marry to APC, mark this when it comes to runoff during this election.
Sorry mate, call a spade a spade. We want competition for the highest office in our country not tribal loyalty and party hierarchy. None of our Presidential Candidates have spoken more about the ISSUES like KKY. Believe it or not his appearance in this election has civilised our political landscape. Your man Bio can still come to terms with KKY….for the good of the country. NGC will never support the APC of today!!!!