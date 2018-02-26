Sankara Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2018:

If Kandeh Yumkella loses the presidential election, ignorance, illiteracy and tribalism would be the main reasons behind such a fiasco. Otherwise, Kandeh Yumkella is the best man for the job. I have seen several rotten governments in Sierra Leone, and the political jokers who headed those obnoxious regimes.

I grew up during Siaka Stevens’ destructive political criminality, which laid the groundwork for our national destruction.

I did see a noticeable idiot in action, Joseph Saidu Momoh, as he wasted our time whilst simultaneously sinking Sierra Leone, through sheer political incompetence.

On the other hand, I have never seen a political candidate as qualified for the job, as Kandeh Yumkella.

Although I am very concerned about the total absence of nationalism from our politics, a comparison of the presidential candidates has convinced me that Kandeh Yumkella is the best man for the job.

Yumkella’s level of sophistication can be seen through his accurate perception of international politics and the steps we must take to revive Sierra Leone.

Whatever happens in international politics will always determine how we should do business with the West and foreign “investors,” in general.

Blessed with natural resources, Sierra Leone needs a president who is conscious and clear-sighted enough to engage foreign investors with an intelligent disposition.

The other presidential aspirants do not have the required sophistication to contractually prevent Sierra Leone from being cheated by crookish, foreign investors and hustlers.

As an educated and conscious citizen of Sierra Leone, I have respect for clear-eyed politicians. In other words, I have no patience with ignorant politicians. Kandeh Yumkella is not Samura Kamara. He is far more competent and capable.

Yumkella is a conscious man. Yumkella is too wide-awake to be manipulated into signing dumb contracts with Chinese, Lebanese or Western crooks.

My dear compatriots in Sierra Leone: Please vote for Kandeh Yumkella. If you vote for Samura Kamara, you would be committing political suicide. Why commit political suicide, when you can vote for national renewal through the best man for the job, Kandeh Yumkella.

