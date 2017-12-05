Kandeh Yumkella promises to appoint qualified paramount chiefs as ministers

Anthony Kamara

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 December 2017

After a successful tour of Kabala, Falaba, Bo, Tonkolili, and Bombali districts, including fourteen chiefdoms, Kandeh Yumkella – the NGC presidential flag-bearer candidate, yesterday took his message of “CHANGE” and “Country First” to the people of Kono district.

Addressing the thousands of supporters who showed up at Mansundu Sandor to warmly welcome him, an emotional Yumkella thanked them for receiving him and his delegation with open arms.

“I have never felt like a stranger in Sierra Leone and today, you the Kono people, have once again demonstrated that I am your son, brother and friend, “he said.

“It is the same spirit of brotherhood and friendship that I bring to all of you in this great city of Kono and for the vision I have for our beautiful country.”

Paying a courtesy call at the residence of the Paramount Chief of Jiama Sewafe, Yumkella declared that he clearly understands the critical role played by traditional chiefs.

“You are the closest to the people and therefore understand the issues that affect their everyday lives, their pain and suffering,” he told them.

Noting that Sierra Leone can only develop when every Sierra Leonean has a stake in the affairs of the nation, Yumkella said he alone cannot transform Sierra Leone and therefore called on all well-meaning Sierra Leoneans to come and work together, and put Sierra Leone first.

“I will elevate the status of paramount chiefs, including appointing qualified ones as ministers in any government that I lead in this country,” he further underscored. “Many of you have the requisite skills and qualifications and relevant experience both from Sierra Leone and abroad that I look for in forming my cabinet,” he said.

Yumkella also reaffirmed that communities with mineral deposits in Kono, Tonkolili, Moyamba and other locations must benefit from what God Almighty has given them under their soil.

There must be visible evidence that their welfare, standard of living, physical and social infrastructure are upgraded for the benefit of future generations, he told the people of Kono.

He also reaffirmed his message of empowering Paramount Chiefs when he met all members of the Council of Kono Paramount Chiefs.

