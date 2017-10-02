‘Lets focus on the common denominator – SLPP’ – says Alie Kabba

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 October 2017

Presidential hopeful – Alie Badara Sanjan Kabba, whom many regard as a radical progressive nationalist leader, was speaking this afternoon, 2nd October 2017, on the SLBC TV in Freetown.

During the live TV interview, Alie Kabba strongly admonished his fellow SLPP party members to take a big step away from the sapping internal battles that had formally characterised politics within the SLPP.

He reiterated his often repeated view that to win the next general elections, SLPP would need to cement their internal unity and “focus on the bigger picture – i.e. SLPP”.

He therefore called upon members to start moving away from “campism” and see themselves as “SLPP” and to “embrace the party”.

Alie Kabba described himself as a “bridge builder” who has consistently focused on “peace and unity in the party”.

This role, Alie maintained, obliges him “to talk to everyone in the party”. And this, he states, often confuses some observers who would rather prefer to see people attacking one another fighting “narrow battles” which he said he was not interested in.

By “doing the same things and expecting different results”, the straight talking radical admitted that every Sierra Leonean share some level of responsibility in the current negative state of affairs.

Answering a question about the possible winning chances of a “Coalition group” who also want to be known as “progressives”, Alie referred to those whom he said have over the years, felt “let down” by the two main parties (SLPP and APC) and who may be tempted to go and carve a new path of their own. He urged them to join the SLPP to achieve a progressive victory.

Alie warned those whom he sees as the ditherers, that any step that strays away without a conscious formulation of the situation is not a realistic adventure.

Speaking as a political scientist – Alie cautioned that those who function outside the traditional political system and lose, will only have “their ideas existing in their heads”, maintaining that nobody feeds on the ideas in anyone’s head.

Alie also suggested that for ideas to be relevant they must be implemented in the lives of the people. And to be implemented they must find an outlet, through a viable political platform that the people whose lives you propose to change can relate to.

Alie appealed for support to enable him lead the SLPP to a win in 2018, in order to change the lives of the people through his positive vision and to make the country a better place for all.

Alie Kabba characterised his socio-political quest as “a battle for the 99% against the corrupt and greedy political class” that has held the country to ransom for many decades.

