Mr Alfred Ekundayo Pitt has passed away in London – gone but not forgotten

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 November 2017

The death is announced of Mr Alfred Ekundayo Pitt, aged 83 years. Alf, as he is fondly known to his friends and family passed away peacefully in London on Wednesday, 15th November 2017. He is survived by his Wife Mrs Georgina Sedatay Pitt, children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews, and several cousins at home in Sierra Leone and overseas.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, 8th December 2017 at 10am at the St Stephens Church (COE) 9 Warwick Road, Thornton Heath, London CR7 7NH, followed by interment at the West Norwood Crematorium, Norwood Road, West Norwood, London SE27 9JU.

The family wishes to thank all well-wishers for their continuing prayers and support at this very challenging and difficult time, and are asking those attending the funeral to please wear grey colour in celebration of the life of their husband, dad, grandad, uncle, brother and friend – Mr . Alfred Ekundayo Pitt.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, especially in Manchester where he established several businesses and employed dozens of people.

Alfred Ekundayo Pitt will be sorely missed by his masonic brethren in Bolton, Manchester and London.

