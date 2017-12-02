NGC Presidential Flag-bearer Dr Yumkella collects his voter card at Kychom

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 November 2017

Kandeh Yumkella, the National Grand Coalition (NGC) presidential standard-bearer, yesterday Friday, 1 December 2017 collected his voter registration card from the polling centre at his hometown of Kychom. Elections in Sierra Leone are due in March 2018.

Yumkella spent the day in Bombali District as part of his “Meet and Greet” tour. He arrived in Kychom after a day of activities with fans and supporters, whose presence underscore his popularity and the overwhelming acceptance of his message of “CHANGE“ and “COUNTRY First”.

The “Change Agent” as he is fondly later returned to Makeni, where he met with his Northern campaign team officials.

