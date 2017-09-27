Police Complaints Board presents annual report to President Koroma

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 September 2017

The Independent Police Complaints Board (IPCB) last Wednesday 20 September 2017, presented its Inaugural Report for 2016 to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

Receiving the report, the president commended the institution for preparing a report which it has set itself to present to parliament even though the IPCB is not obliged by law to making such presentation.

He further commended Valentine Collier, chairman of IPCB, for his efforts in enhancing the security of the nation, and described the proposal of the IPCB to engaging the youth population as crucial.

He also noted that the youth are the future of the country. President Koroma assured the IPCB of government’s continued support to run its activities.

Presenting the report, chairman of IPCB said even though it is not mandatory for the institution to present an annual report to parliament, the institution upon its inception in 2015, has targeted itself to be doing so.

He said since its formal launch on 20th October 2015, the IPCB has been assiduously working to deliver on its mandate through the use of a multi-pronged approach, including capacity building, public awareness raising and sensitization across board.

Mr Collier briefly mentioned some of the key highlights of milestones of the institution since its inception. These achievements included but not limited to the newly renovated government owned office building at New England Ville in Freetown where the IPCB is currently housed.

The IPCB is delivering a capacity building training course on investigation skills for civilian oversight of the police, as well as developing a strategic plan for the implementation of the Luanda Guidelines on the condition of arrest, police custody and pre-trial detention in Sierra Leone for the benefit of its relevant partners and stakeholders across the country in collaboration with other institutions.

Notwithstanding the above, the chairman pointed out some challenges faced by the institution including low staffing level coupled with paucity of funds to meet with operational costs, mobility constraints among others. He profoundly thanked government and development partners for the technical, financial and material supports provided to the institution.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



