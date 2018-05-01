President Julius Maada Bio announces second wave of ministers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 May 2018:
In fulfilling the challenges of establishing an inclusive government, president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone is today reported by State House to have shown leadership in achieving a regional balance in appointing his second wave of ministers.
Bio’s all new look list of 19 ministerial appointees has attracted favourable response for its regional balance and diversity, though short on gender balance.
According to State House, out of the 19 appointees, there are 6 from the North; 4 from the South; 3 from the Western Area – Freetown; and 6 from the East. They are as follows:
Chief Minister – Professor David J. Francis (East); Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – Dr. Alie Kabba – Photo (East); Minister of Planning and Economic Development – Mrs Nabeela F.Tunis (Née Koromah) (Western Area).
Minister of Technical and Higher Education – Professor Aiah Gbakima (East); Minister of Works and Public Assets – Mr. Raymond Ernest Denison de’Souza George (Western Area); Minister of Trade and Industry – Mr. Peter Bayuku Konteh (North).
Minister of Transport and Aviation – Mr. Kabineh M. Kallon (East); Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources – Dr. Morie Manyeh (East); Minister of Lands, Housing and Environment – Dr. Denis Sandy (South); Minister of Agriculture and Forestry – Mr. Joseph J. Ndanema (South); Minister of Youth Affairs – Mohamed Bangura (North).
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Mr. Anthony Y Brewah (South); Minister of Tourism and Culture – Mrs. Memunatu B. Pratt (Western Area); Minister of Political and Public Affairs – Ambassador Foday Yumkella (North); Minister of Sports – Mr. Ibrahim Nyelenkeh (North);
Resident Ministers
Resident Minister, South – Mr. Mohamed K. Alie (South); Resident Minister, East – Mr. Andrew Fatorma (East); Resident Minister, North – Mr. Abu Abu Koroma (North); Resident Minister, North West – Haja Isata Abdulai-Kamara (North).
Responding to Bio’s announcement today, a fierce critic of the Bio SLPP government – Sylvia Olayinka Blyden said: “Nothing much to condemn in here, but I was hopeful for more women. With these names, I must admit that Maada Bio has just made it much harder for the APC to return to governance in next elections. He has also dealt strong blow to the further growth of NGC in Sierra Leone. But we will see how things go. Never say never in Politics.”
In putting his first wave of cabinet ministers together which was announced over two weeks ago, president Bio was keen to achieve a mixture of experience and novice, whilst ensuring he brings into his government, some of his most trusted and loyal servants, such as Jacob Jusu Saffa, whom he appointed as Minister of Finance.
The other ministers in president bio’s line-up of cabinet are:
Charles Francis Margai – Attorney General and minister of justice; Alpha Timbo – Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Dr Alpha T. Wurie – Ministry of Health and Sanitation; Kanja Sesay – Minister of Energy; Dr. Jonathan Tengbe – Minister of Water Resources; Yusuf Keketoma –Government Press Secretary; Mohamed Swaray – Minister of Information and Communication; Emma Kowa – Minister of Marine Resources.
Adekunle Joliff Milton King – Minister of Labour and Social Security; Baindu Dassama – Minister of Social, Gender and Children’s Affairs; Edward A. Soluku – Minister of Internal Affairs; Simeon Sheriff – Deputy Defense Minister; and Sahr Lahai Jusu – Financial Secretary.
The first wave of ministers is expected to go before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee this Thursday for approval.
Sierra Leoneans would be eager to know the remit of the Chief minister as this is a ministerial appointment that they have not heard of in recent times.
The first thing that comes to mind, is that of a minister coordinating the role all other ministers. If that is the thinking behind it then it creates unclear reporting lines.
Another observation is that, the number of ministers, could be smaller, given the size of government operations and the economy as a whole – quality should take precedence.
The UK for instance, has 18 Secretaries of State for a country of 67 million people, and an economy worth 2.619 trillion USD. It makes you wonder why we need so many ministers for a tiny nation like Sierra Leone, and could be part of the problem in not getting things done.
O elected and selected men and women of this nation!! You owe the people of this country. Put the interests of Sierra Leone first and be truthful on what you put on paper.
Stand for the values of our nation and refrain from being disloyal and dishonest, and avoid engaging in diabolic acts that will shame our country-Sierra Leone.
It is time to work for others and NOT time to burst yourselves. Be afraid of God and be dutiful to this country. Work hard…we warn you!
Be ashamed of yourself. Be thankful to God and to Mr. President for choosing you. May Allah’s curse be unto those who shame and undermine The Republic of Sierra Leone. Ameen!