Samura Kamara and his AYV TV interview – a rejoinder

Noorudin KaiKai: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 December 2017:

I think that our country’s media practitioners are struggling to catch up with other African countries when it comes to exposing our Presidential candidates to the limelight, and getting their messages across to the electorates.

And I hope AYV Television and other news outlets, will continue to create space for all would be candidates to come forward with their respective plans for the development of the country.

I must say I have listened keenly to the interviews of Kandeh Yumkella, Maada Bio, and Samura Kamara. I however regret to announce that the worst performance trophy goes to Samura Kamara.

As noted, Samura’s interview was the most anticipated in the country, given the controversy and all the hoopla surrounding his selection to lead his party.

To say that he missed a great opportunity to convince the electorate about the absurdity of the allegation levied against him as a rapist, and an intellectual thief, cannot be over emphasized.

According to unconfirmed report, he was nearly a no- show. He kept the interviewer cooling her heals for hours before he finally showed up. The interview itself was unremarkable.

He appeared ill prepared and taken totally off balance by the questions the young lady shot at him. And come to think of it, these questions were yes or no questions, and really did not deserve all the prevarication.

I was stunned by his manner of speech and delivery, which can only be compared to that of a high school student.

But the fact is, even if there is no veracity to these probing allegations, his refusal to douse the smoke that has been swirling around these two issues is enough to keep the rumour going.

If Samura Kamara cannot answer simple questions regarding his integrity, it would be a mistake to trust him to make decisions affecting millions of his fellow citizens.

Samura Kamara has survived all these years by keeping his head down and going by his daily work unpretentiously.

He has been thrust into national politics and does not appear comfortable in his current role. He would be a disaster for our country.

In his desperation to continue to wield power and influence after failing to secure more time, President Ernest Bai Koroma may have selected the wrong horse for the race.

